WATCH: Kristen Saban goes down memory lane as Nick Saban’s daughter pays tribute to all gameday outfits - “They’re not retiring”

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has been a favorite among the Crimson Tide faithful throughout the 2023 college football season. She has moved fans with her fearless support for the Tide and her dazzling gameday outfits.

Kristen's OOTDs were the talk of the town every time Saban's team took the field in Tuscaloosa. The fans loved her gameday dresses, whether it be her sizzling red outfit in Week 8 against the Tennessee Volunteers or the all-black look in Week 10 against the LSU Tigers.

However, with Nick Saban retiring, a question emerged whether the fans will be seeing that much of Kristen Saban in 2024 or not. Setting aside all the confusion, Saban's daughter posted a reel on Instagram featuring her gameday outfits. She captioned the post:

"A moment for the ‘fits of the season. Don’t worry, they’re not retiring 🖤😏"

Rest assured, we'll be seeing more of her OOTDs in the 2024 college football season. Kristen bleeds for the Crimson Tide, evidenced by her vocal support at the stadium or through social media.

Kristen Saban phone bombarded as Nick Saban retires

In an unexpected move, Nick Saban, the legendary coach behind Alabama Crimson Tide's football dominance since 2007, announced his retirement, shocking fans. Saban's daughter, Kristen, took to Instagram to share how she was affected following the news.

"My phone froze five times and shut itself off," Kristen wrote. "My inbox is full (of lovely, supportive messages, thank you.) I’ll say something eventually. So many emotions at the moment. Football is my life."

Expressing gratitude for witnessing her father's historic coaching career, Kristen, a devoted football enthusiast, assured fans that despite the emotional whirlwind, she will always be an Alabama supporter.

Despite the Crimson Tide falling short of the national title this season with a loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP semifinal, Kristen's experience reflects the impact of Saban's legacy on the football world and his family.

