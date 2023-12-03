WATCH: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban flaunts her glittering game day outfit ahead of SEC championship game

Kristen Saban, Nick Saban's daughter, is a regular sighting at Alabama, cheering on her father and the Alabama Crimson Tide. It would have been unimaginable for her to miss Saturday's SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Expand Tweet

Saban's daughter posted a short clip on her story of her wearing a glittering 'Bama-inspired outfit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, where the game is being held.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What was the road to the SEC championship for Georgia and Alabama?

The SEC championship pits Nick Saban's Alabama against Kirby Smart's Georgia this year, with the game's outcome being of critical importance for the CFP committee selection on Sunday.

Georgia is coming off a perfect 12-0 regular season in which the back-to-back champions of 2021 and 2022 sat atop the AP Poll standings the whole season. However, other analysts say that the Dawgs haven't faced truly top-tier competition this season and that this game against Alabama is a litmus test.

Alabama, on the other hand, comes off an 11-1 season, which had a wobbly start. Week 2 brought a defeat to the Texas Longhorns 34-24 at home, and in Week 3, the Crimson Tide had a hard time beating South Florida. However, from the Week 4 victory over Ole Miss onwards, they went from strength to strength.

A complicated choice for the CFP committee

If Alabama wins this game, the selection committee will have a doozy in its hands. That will make Alabama, Texas, and Georgia 12-1, with potentially only one spot left for the playoffs.

The question here would be who goes forward: a Texas side that won the Big 12 championship and defeated Nick Saban's side, an Alabama side that is the SEC champion and defeated the top team in the nation, or a Georgia side that lost its conference but spent the entire regular season atop the rankings.

The committee has never before dropped a top-ranked team from the top four on selection weekend.

Who's Kristen Saban?

Kristen Saban is the adoptive daughter of Nick Saban and his wife, Terry. She has been happily married to Adam Setas since 2015. The 27-year-old works in the event planning industry and also works with the non-profit Nicks Kids. Her net worth is estimated at $500,000.