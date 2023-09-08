Who is Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen? All you need to know about Alabama coach's personal life

Kristen Saban, Nick Saban's daughter, has carved her own path. She has maintained a close connection to sports like her father.

Born in 1995, Saban is 27 years old.

Nick Saban's daughter: Kristen Saban, adoption to Alabama

Kristen Saban was adopted by Nick Saban and his wife, Terry Saban, and was raised in Louisiana, Florida and Alabama. Standing at 5 feet, 6 inches, she has striking blue eyes and blonde hair. Kristen is often mentioned in the media for her pleasant demeanor and unmistakable presence.

She attended Tuscaloosa Academy, where she was a cheerleader. After high school, she went to the University of Alabama, where she worked as a student assistant for the football program under her father.

Following her graduation, Nick Saban's daughter continued her passion for sports and event management. She found a niche with the sports event planning organization known as Bruno Event Team.

Balancing love and success: Kristen Saban's inspiring journey

Kristen Saban's personal life has been filled with happiness as well. She married her longtime boyfriend, Adam Setas. The wedding was a private ceremony attended by close friends and family in 2014. The couple has since welcomed two children into their lives: a daughter named Amelie Elizabeth and a son named James Saban.

Kristen's net worth is estimated to be around $500,000 from her event planning career. She is also indirectly influenced by her father's immense success who has a net worth of around $35 million. She runs a nonprofit named Nicks-kids.

Nick Saban's daughter is more than just the daughter of a football coach. She has a well-balanced professional and personal life. Her identity in the world of sports is unique. While Kristen remains close to her parents, often posting about them, she's seen spending time with Nick and her kids during events at Alabama.