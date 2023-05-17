Nick Saban is a legend at the University of Alabama.

He led the Crimson Tide to six National Championships and eight SEC titles.

He has also won the AP College Football Coach of the Year and the Walter Camp Coach of the Year awards during his time in Tuscaloosa.

Aside from turning Alabama into a national powerhouse, he is also getting paid handsomely for his job by earning an estimated $10.95 million in 2022. No wonder his lofty status made a 2012 incident involving Kristen, his daughter, big news.

Nick Saban’s daughter faced a lawsuit for a violent altercation

A civil suit filed against Nick Saban's daughter was first shared on the SECRant.com forums by an LSU fan named Dan. The suit’s headline read:

The Big Lead also got hold of the document and summarized the events. It said Kristen Saban joined Phi Mu sorority sisters Grimes, McKinnon Moultrie, Hannah Muncher, and Meaghan Williams at Rounders bar on August 28, 2010. They played “power hour,” wherein they would take a shot of any alcoholic beverage every time the music changed.

After a few shots, Saban got angry because a guy was giving Sarah more attention than herself. She maintained her anger as they went home while talking to the same guy over the phone.

Kristen tried to gain sympathy from her friends, asking why they could not understand her situation. That’s when Grimes responded with:

"Kristen, please just shut up. We're all sick and tired of hearing it."

That’s when the confrontation started to heat up. They had a verbal exchange until Kristen Saban went back to her room and posted on Facebook:

"No one likes Sarah! Yayyyyy!"

Grimes went to Saban’s room, asking her to delete her post. After deleting the post, Grimes said to Saban:

“That’s fine, but we’re done. You’re crazy.”

This time, Nick Saban’s daughter allegedly shoved Grimes, slamming her head against a door. Saban also punched her in the face and pulled her hair knowing Grimes experiences migraines from injuries she previously sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Grimes’ blood spilled everywhere, and she had a bruise as big as a tennis ball. The attack from Saban also induced an elbow contusion, a concussion, and cervical strain on Grimes. The emergency physician informed Grimes that her injuries could have been life-threatening.

What happened to the case against Kristen Saban?

Stephanie Taylor of Tuscaloosa News initially reported that a jury trial against Kristen Saban was set for August 2015. Grimes also asked her to pay $10,000 in damages.

This result reversed the initial finding by a Tuscaloosa judge who dismissed the lawsuit because Saban was merely defending herself.

However, the Alabama Supreme Court found enough dispute to pursue the case. But Grimes dropped the case against Nick Saban’s daughter on April 2015. Not much is known about the reason for the suit’s cancellation.

But since then, Grimes and Saban parted ways. The former became an elementary teacher, while the latter had a career in marketing.

Meanwhile, Nick Saban remained Alabama’s head coach after the incident. He won National Titles in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2020.

Now amidst retirement rumors, he's not going anywhere because he is under contract with Alabama until 2029.

