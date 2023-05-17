Nick Saban salary: How much does Alabama Crimson Tide HC make?

Alabama Crimson Tide numero uno Nick Saban is arguably the greatest college football coach in American football history. The seven-time BCS National Champion has won everything to win at the college level, and a Hall of Fame induction is waiting for him as soon as he retires.

Saban transformed the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, and he gets paid handsomely for his feats at college level. He recently extended his contract in Alabama through 2030, with a base salary of $305,000 a year and a $9.595 million talent fee in 2022 that will increase annually from $400,000 to $12.395 million in 2030.

That means Saban will once again be the highest-paid coach in college football. With the base salary, talent fee and an $800,000 completion benefit, Saban will make $10.7 million this season. The completion benefit runs through 2025.

Of course, Nick Saban deserves the financial benefits, as the GOAT of college football keeps bringing success and elite talent to the Bama football programme.

Who is the highest-paid college football coach?

As previously said, Nick Saban is America's highest-paid college football coach. Saban is set to make $10.95 million in 2022, up from $9.75 million in 2021 when his Alabama Crimson Tide finished as the College Football Playoff runner-up.

It's difficult to argue that Nick Saban does not merit the title, as the Alabama Crimson Tide coach is the most successful amateur coach in American football history. He led the LSU Tigers to the BCS National Championship in 2003, the Alabama Crimson Tide to BCS and AP national championships in 2009, 2011, and 2012 and College Football Playoff championships in 2015, 2017 and 2020.

Furthermore, Saban became the first coach in college football history to win the Big Game with two different FBS schools since the inception of the AP Poll in 1936. He's the alpha of college coaching in football and has coached four Heisman Trophy winners at Alabama, like Bryce Young, DeVonta Smith, Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram II. Talk about having a CV for the ages.

Highest paid college football coaches ft. Nick Saban, Kirby Smart

These are the 20 highest-paid coaches in college football:

Nick Saban, Alabama ($10.9M) Dabo Swinney, Clemson ($10.54M) Kirby Smart, Georgia ($10.25M) Lincoln Riley, USC, (estimated $10-plusM) Brian Kelly, LSU ($9.81M) Mel Tucker, Michigan State ($9.56M) Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M ($9.00M) Ryan Day, Ohio State ($8.78M) Josh Heupel, Tennessee ($9.00M) James Franklin, Penn State ($8.50M) Jim Harbaugh, Michigan ($8.11M) Luke Fickell, Wisconsin ($7.9M) Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State ($7.50M) Billy Napier, Florida ($7.27M) Lane Kiffin, Mississippi ($7.25M) Kirk Ferentz, Iowa ($7.00M) Brent Venables, Oklahoma ($7.00M) Mark Stoops, Kentucky ($6.76M) Sam Pittman, Arkansas ($6.00M) Kyle Whittingham, Utah ($5.64M)

