Who is Nick Saban's son, Nicholas? How many kids does the Alabama HC have?

Nick Saban is the most decorated college football coach ever. He is also a devoted family man. He has been married to his wife, Terry, for over 50 years, and they have two children. The older of the two is Nicholas and the younger one is Kristen.

Both Nicholas and Kristen were adopted by the couple. There are few details about the sibling's personal life. This might be a reflection of their father's lifestyle. Despite being a public figure, Nick Saban manages to keep a lot about his private life private.

Nicholas is a university graduate and has also found success as an entrepreneur. He was married to Kelse Laney and share a daughter with her. However, the couple separated after some time. Nicolas is now dating Samira Magarov.

Nicolas and his sister are involved in their parents' non-profit organization, Nick's Kids Foundation. The foundation provides funds and support for children.

Kristen is married to her childhood sweetheart, Adam Setas and they have a child together. The couple lives in Mountain Brook, Birmingham, Alabama. In 2012, Kristen was involved in a lawsuit for beating up one of her sorority sisters while she attended college in Alabama. The suit was resolved in her favor as she was acting in self-defense.

Nick Saban with his daughter, Kristen, on her wedding

More on Nick Saban's personal and family life

Nick Saban is of Croatian ancestry. He is also a practicing Catholic. He attends St. Francis of Assisi University Parish in Tuscaloosa with his family.

He is the namesake of another legendary football coach, Lou Saban. The impression in the media was that they were distant cousins. Lou's widow, Joyce Saban, fueled this impression further when she said the two men might have been second cousins. However, their families have denied all claims about them being related.

Saban's players love and respect him for the mentor role he plays in their lives. He keeps in contact with his players even when they no longer play for him. Some of them, who are no longer involved in football, still talk to him to seek advice on life.

