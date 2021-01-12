How much does Nick Saban make in a year?

Nick Saban led the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide to yet another College Football Playoff Championship with a 52-24 victory over the number 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Miami, Florida on January 11th, earning his 7th title as head coach.

This puts him ahead of legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant, who finished his career with 6. With a record of 256-65-1 as a head coach, Saban will likely go down in history as the greatest college football coach of all time. This naturally leads many to wonder exactly how much Alabama is paying to retain his services.

Nick Saban's Contract Details

Saban earned 9.3 million dollars for his efforts this year including $200,000 in charitable incentives and will see his salary for the 2021 season increase to $9.5 million annually. These are both functions of his contract that was reworked in 2018.

Nick Saban's current contract is set to expire after the 2021 season but there is a negligible chance that his tenure is allowed to end in that manner. Saban seems to be showing no signs of slowing down and has not even so much as hinted at retirement, and Alabama has no reason to let him get away.

Nick Saban's contract is unsurprisingly the largest in college football currently, with rival LSU's Ed Orgeron earning a total of $8,918,500 for the 2020 season. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, Saban's most frequent College Football Playoff rival, earned $8,319,775, good for third place on the list. Nick Saban's salary also has the distinction of making him the highest paid public employee in the United States, making more than the governor of his own state.

If the Crimson Tide ever felt the need to move on from Nick Saban, it would not be a cheap endeavor. Saban's total buyout would be $36,800,000 to get the University out of the contract. Luckily for all sides involved, that'll likely be a conversation that never needs to happen.

Nick Saban's paycheck is well deserved, given his on-field accomplishments. Aside from the number of national titles earned, Saban also plays a role in player development, which is evident in the fact that Bama has five players who may go in the first round of the NFL draft, including WR DeVonta Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner, QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, CB Patrick Surtain II, and WR Jaylen Waddle who missed much of the 2020 campaign due to an injury but trimuphantly returned to the field in the championship game, giving the Buckeyes another threat to have to account for defensively.

Another factor to consider when mulling Saban's compensation is his recruiting prowess. It's very rare that Bama does not finish with a top 5 ranked recruiting class, often having more 5-star caliber commitments than any other programs. This allows Alabama to survive situations that would sink most programs, like injury-riddled seasons, multiple transfers, or graduations and players declaring for the NFL draft and leaving the cupboard bare. Because Nick Saban has Alabama in such a prosperous position on and off the field, he is worth every penny of his hefty contract.