NFL Draft prospect DeVonta Smith wins the Heisman Trophy

After a sensational season, DeVonta Smith received college football's top piece of hardware.

The Alabama senior wide receiver on Tuesday was named the latest recipient of the Heisman Trophy, given to the most outstanding player in college football.

𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐀 𝐒𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐇𝐄𝐈𝐒𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐇𝐘! 🏆🐘 pic.twitter.com/Oq9C3TbSyf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2021

He led the voting with 447 first-place votes, followed by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (222), Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (138) and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (61).

It's an even more impressive feat considering the resumes of Smith's competitors. All are quarterbacks, typically the favorite position to win the award, and Trask and Jones -- Smith's teammate -- in particular have had surprise standout campaigns.

"I love you, bro."



DeVonta Smith shares a moment with Mac Jones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/os3JD8qHa9 — ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2021

Smith caught 105 passes for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns this season; he's the FBS leader in all those categories. He broke the SEC record for career touchdowns, plus Alabama's career receiving-yards record.

He also returned a punt for a touchdown and rushed for a score this season.

Smith was presented the trophy during a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is just the third Alabama player to win the Heisman, and the first receiver to earn it since Desmond Howard did so in 1991.

The Associated Press named Smith its Player of the Year last week.

Advertisement

Smith is a top NFL Draft prospect

As far as prospects for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft go, there's not many higher than the newest Heisman Trophy winner.

Many mock drafts, including a recent edition by Sportskeeda, have Smith going incredibly high. Sportskeeda's mock draft has Smith going to the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 6 overall pick.

A CBS Sports recent mock draft also projects Smith will be taken by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 5 overall pick, and a recent USA Today mock draft predicts Smith will be drafted within the top-10 picks, too; it has the Philadelphia Eagles selecting him with the No. 6 overall pick.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Smith listed as the best receiver in his class, as well as the No. 4 overall player on his draft Big Board.

Smith attended Amite High Magnet School in Louisiana before committing to Alabama. He caught eight passes his freshman season, totaling 160 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score in the 2018 National Championship game against Georgia.

Smith increased his output to 42 receptions, 693 yards and six touchdowns his sophomore season, then totaled 68 receptions, 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.

Alabama will face off against Ohio State on Monday in this season's National Championship game.