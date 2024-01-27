Kristen Saban is quite popular on Instagram. Nick Saban's daughter regularly posts updates about her life and passions and has amassed quite a following. But she was missing from Elon Musk-owned X for some time.

That has changed now as Kristen registered her presence on the social media platform previously known as Twitter. She uploaded a video of herself clarifying that it was indeed her profile, years after leaving it due to a controversy.

“Hey friends. My page was getting questioned if it is real or not. It is. It's me, hi. I am the problem still unhinged, still here. Sorry to disappoint if you thought it was fake. But it's not, I’m back,” Kristen said in the video.

A controversy erupted back in 2021 when the Crimson Tide took on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the national championship game. The Buckeyes camp had COVID-19 problems, and that threatened the game to be postponed. Kristen questioned the validity of the problem, calling it ‘BS’. She later apologized for the outburst but faced a lot of criticism for it.

It wasn't her first time riling up fans on X. Back in 2020, she took potshots at the then Auburn Tigers QB Bo Nix, saying that he doesn't know how to head home to loved ones.

When Kristen Saban faced a lawsuit in Alabama after a brawl due to her social media comments

Kristen Saban once faced a lawsuit in Alabama after breaking the nose of one of her sorority sisters, Sarah Grimes, in a brawl back in 2010. She posted some negative comments about Grimes on social media when both of them were at the University of Alabama after an argument between the duo on the previous night. Grimes confronted Kristen about the social media posts, leading to flare up in argument and a bloody nose for her.

A lawsuit was filed in 2012 in which Grimes sought monetary damages from Coach Saban's daughter shortly before the statute of limitation was due to expire. It was settled in Kristen's favor by a Tuscaloosa judge, citing the state’s stand-your-ground law. The case went to the Alabama Supreme Court but Grimes decided to drop it in April 2015.

