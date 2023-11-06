Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban once faced a lawsuit for breaking sorority sister's nose during a brawl in 2010

Back in 2015, a trial was scheduled in connection with a lawsuit filed against Kristen Saban, daughter of Alabama coach Nick Saban, over a brawl that occurred in 2010.

This legal proceeding took place almost five years after the incident between Kristen and her sorority sister, Sarah Grimes, at the University of Alabama.

In 2010, Kristen Saban allegedly locked herself in her upstairs bedroom and posted negative comments about Grimes on social media. Saban took this step after some heated argument with Grimes the previous night.

Naturally, Grimes confronted her about the online post, which led to a physical altercation. Neither of the two attested to escalating the argument into a fistfight.

Kristen Saban allegedly left Sarah Grimes with a broken nose

It was alleged that Grimes was subjected to shoving by Saban, who even slammed her head on a door. Sarah Grimes also had a history of migraines, which Saban was said to be aware of. Grimes claimed that Kristen Saban knowingly pulled her hair and punched her in the face in an attempt to aggravate migraine pain.

Reportedly, Grimes had several injuries to her body, which included elbow contusion and cervical stain. The fight between Grimes and Saban allegedly left the former with a broken nose and a concussion, too.

Kristen Saban vs. Sarah Grimes lawsuit

Two years after the incident, Grimes filed a lawsuit in 2012. She sought monetary damages from Saban. Interestingly, this lawsuit was signed shortly before the statute of limitations would have prevented Grimes from doing so.

Tuscaloosa Judge James Roberts invoked Alabama's stand-your-ground law and granted a summary judgment in favor of Kristen Saban. The judgment read:

"When [Saban] opened the door to an angry [Grimes] within inches of her face, it was reasonable for [Saban] to believe imminent use of unlawful physical force by [Grimes] was about to be used against her.

"[Saban] had a right to be in her home, had no duty to retreat and had the right to stand her ground."

However, Sarah Grimes' attorney, Stephen Strickland, had appealed to the Alabama Supreme Court. In December 2012, the high court ruled to revive the case, stating that the specifics were not clear and required resolution by a jury.

As per court documents filed by Judge Roberts, the trial had been scheduled for the court's August term, commencing on Aug. 3, 2015. Sarah Grimes asked for $10,000 in damages. However, before the trial could take place, Grimes decided to drop the case against Kristen Saban in April 2015.

The exact reasons for discontinuing the lawsuit remain undisclosed. Following these legal proceedings, Grimes and Saban went their separate ways, and the matter was resolved just like that.

Kristen is often present at football games of the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0 SEC), supporting her dad, Nick Saban.