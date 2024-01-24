Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, opened up about her father's post-retirement timetable. While earlier she wouldn't hear from the former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach the whole day, she said that he now calls back in 30 seconds. She also revealed what Coach Saban has been up to since stepping down from the Tuscaloosa hot seat.

Saban spent 17 years as the Crimson Tide head coach and resurrected the football program. Alabama went on to become a dynasty that the college football world hadn't seen before. But what is he doing now that he no longer needs to take early morning to late night meetings and sessions?

Kristen Saban said that the former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach has been on vacation in Florida after retirement.

“It was sad, but I think we're at peace with it. Now. You know, my parents are on vacation and they're enjoying their time,” Kristen said in an interview with WVTM 13.

The 28-year-old had earlier revealed that her phone shut itself off on the day of the announcement due to the sheer number of messages she got from the fans. It has been just about two weeks since Saban stepped down, and the golden era of Alabama football came to an end.

The baton has been passed to the former Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer, who took over as Coach Saban's successor. He has big shoes to fill but will get his legendary predecessor's advice as the seven-time national champion will reportedly remain with the program as an advisor.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide before the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game against the Michigan Wolverines at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Coach Saban will surely be spending a lot more time with his family, something he couldn't do much in his 50-year coaching career.

A look back at the legend of Nick Saban

Nick Saban spent 50 years coaching at various levels and became a coaching legend. Of the 50 years, he spent 28 as a head coach in college football as well as the NFL. Before coming to Alabama, he helmed the Toledo football program as well as the Michigan State Spartans and the LSU Tigers.

At the NFL level, he was the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns as well as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Nick Saban, Jermaine Burton #3 and the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Coach Saban had already won a national title with LSU in 2003 before he came to Tuscaloosa in 2007. But it was the period of 17 years in Alabama that made him a college football coaching legend. He revived the Crimson Tide program and led it to six national titles from 2007 to his retirement in 2023. The 72-year-old will definitely be missed on the field, even by rival fans.

