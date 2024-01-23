Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, knows that the Alabama HC's journey was sweet while it lasted. And yes, it was not a short while. Saban made Alabama a fortress during his 17 years in charge.

With six national titles and nine SEC titles with the Tide, the 72-year-old left Tuscaloosa as a hero.

"It was time and he realized that and he took it and he didn't waste any time saying 'I'm done. I've done enough,' because he's done enough. I don't there's anything else he could've done," Saban's daughter Kristen Saban said in an interview with WVTM TV.

"It was bittersweet, end of an era, but it was a good one. A good run. It was sad but I think we're at peace with it now. My parents are at vacation, enjoying there time."

Nick Saban chose to retire on a high note, leading the Crimson Tide to a Southeastern Conference championship in his final season, which also helped them reach the College Football Playoff. However, Saban's Tide were defeated by the Michigan Wolverines in a close contest at the Rose Bowl.

Saban's legacy includes restoring the Crimson Tide program to prominence, winning multiple championships, and achieving consistent success.

Kristen Saban resigned allegiance to Alabama football

The former Alabama HC's daughter has once again stressed the fact that she’ll be in Tuscaloosa or anywhere that requires supporting the Alabama Crimson Tide, irrespective of her dad’s retirement.

She reiterated her allegiance to the team through a video on Instagram, assuring fans that she was here to stay. She captioned the post,

“Me, leaving? I’m not going anywhere. 😈”

Known for her stylish gameday appearances and passionate backing of the team, Kristen has become a fan favorite at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

