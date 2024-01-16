Why did Alabama hire Kalen DeBoer? Exploring potential reasons, Coaching records of former Huskies HC

Former Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer's move to Alabama is one of the intriguing college football stories in 2024, and understandably so. More prominent names had been suggested in the media to succeed Nick Saban after the iconic coach announced his retirement on Jan. 10. Several of those coaches had closer ties to Saban and Alabama, something many thought would be an advantage.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart, for instance, was Alabama’s defensive coordinator under Saban for years. Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin was also on Saban’s coaching staff as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014 to 2016. So why was DeBoer Alabama’s choice among the many suitable candidates for the job? We explore some possible reasons below.

Read also: Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff at Alabama; Top 5 Alabama players who could leave after Nick Saban’s retirement

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why did Alabama hire Kalen DeBoer?

The most obvious reason anyone can imagine behind Kalen DeBoer’s hire by Alabama is that he’s an incredibly good coach. DeBoer’s first head coaching experience was at his alma mater, Sioux Falls. In five seasons as the Cougars coach between 2005 and 2009, he led them to four consecutive NAIA national championship game appearances, winning three.

He left Sioux Falls in 2009 with an incredible 67-3 record. If you don’t find his NAIA experience convincing, you need not look far to obtain further evidence of DeBoer’s ability in the NCAA. With him as the offensive coordinator in 2019, the Indiana Hoosiers averaged 433.2 yards per game, finishing the season third in the Big Ten.

DeBoer coached Fresno State for two seasons, 2020 and 2021, and led the program to a 9-3 finish in his final season.

In two years as Washington football coach, he transformed the Huskies into national championship contenders and came within an inch of winning the title.

DeBoer also led the No. 2 Huskies to a Pac-12 title in 2023. In his two years with the program, he went 11-2 in 2022 and 14-1 last season. Overall, he has a 104-12 record in college football.

So the Crimson Tide hired Kalen DeBoer, knowing the team would be in capable hands. That is enough reason to hire him. But it can’t be the only reason.

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan vs. Washington

Another probable reason is that hiring DeBoer costs less than any of the other top candidates for the role. While his $12 million buyout is definitely on the high side, Alabama can easily top his $4.2 million salary at Washington without hassle. Compare that to Smart’s $10.25 million salary or Kiffin’s $8.75 million.

In other words, we can safely assume Alabama went for a coach whose capability is guaranteed and whose financial expectations won’t be excessive. This is not to say DeBoer won’t be earning handsomely at Tuscaloosa. He will. And as the years roll by, he can start earning more depending on how he meets the expectations set for him.