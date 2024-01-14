Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff at Alabama: A look into the new Crimson Tide HC's assistant coaches and management

Kalen DeBoer was hired as the coach of Alabama this week following the unexpected retirement of Nick Saban. The coach made a name for himself in the last two seasons at Washington, leading them to the last national championship game against Michigan.

Ahead of a new era in Tuscaloosa, the level of DeBoer's coaching staff will obviously determine how much success he would record with the Crimson Tide. The coach is already assembling the team that will work with him in the program as he steps into the shoes of Saban.

Kalen DeBoer coaching staff at Alabama

Following his significant success in his previous stop at Washington, Kalen DeBoer has said that his coaching staff at Alabama will have a touch of the Huskies. The most anticipated hiring among them will be offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, whose situation is currently uncertain.

Aside from Grubb, DeBoer has confirmed the arrival of several coaching staff members from Washington to Alabama, including linebackers coach William Inge, safeties coach Chuck Morrell, special teams coordinator Eric Schmidt and cornerbacks coach Julius Brown.

It’s worth noting that all these coaches had previously worked with DeBoer at either Sioux Falls or Fresno State, his two previous head coaching positions before arriving at Washington in 2021.

The new Crimson Tide coach is hoping to have his team in place within 24 hours.

“Certainly have a strong feeling of what I like to do. Don’t want to get too much into that. I think it’ll happen, in some capacity, quicker here in the next day or so, the next 24 hours,” DeBoer said.

“I want to be very thorough and the fine line with that is as players are being sought after on our own roster there’s less people to get in front of them. Working tirelessly to manage who we have here.”

Is Ryan Grubb joining Alabama?

Ryan Grubb was expected to be an in-house replacement for Kalen DeBoer following his exploits in the last two seasons. However, the coach won't be getting the job, and he has announced his exit from the program.

"Though I wanted to be, I will not be the next head coach at the University of Washington. It would have been a dream to stay here and fight to maintain the standard that had been reestablished."

Grubb did not reveal his future plan, but it's expected that the coach will team up with DeBoer at Alabama. Herejected the approach of Saban last year to stay at Washington but could be making a move to the program ahead of the 2024 season.