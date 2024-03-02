WATCH: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban gives a glimpse into her all-girls trip to Mexico

Kristen Saban is enjoying her vacation in Mexico. The daughter of iconic head coach Nick Saban went to Mexico for another reason, and that was to attend the wedding of her close friend Ally Collum.

The 27-year-old uploaded a series of scenic videos to her Instagram story. She can be seen enjoying herself with her group of friends while also soaking in the beautiful scenery of Cabo San Lucas.

Image Credit: Kristen Saban's Instagram Story

Saban also uploaded a picture to her account where she elegantly posed while donning a cherry red bikini set.

Many fans showered her with compliments and asked her about the outfit details. Some even compared Kristen to a red rose.

Image Credit: Kristen Saban's Instagram Post

Kristen Saban opened up about her dad's retirement

Nick Saban stepped down from his post and retired as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide in January 2024. After his retirement, Kristen sat down with WVTM 13 sports director Ryan Hennessy to discuss the heartfelt and bittersweet moment.

She said:

"It was sad, but I think we are at peace with it now."

When the Saban family landed in Tuscaloosa in 2007, several Alabama fans flocked around the airport.

"I don't think I knew what to expect when we came in the day we flew in," Kristen said.

The former head coach's daughter also said that Nick Saban enjoyed playing golf and making new friends just weeks into his retirement.

Know more about Kristen Saban

Kristen Saban attended Tuscaloosa Academy and then the University of Alabama, where she worked as a student assistant for the football program. After graduating, she furthered her passion for sports and event management and created a space for sports event planning organizations called Bruno Event Team.

The 27-year-old has been married to her longtime boyfriend, Adam Setas, since 2014 and has two children: a daughter and a son.

Her event planning career has helped her build a net worth of $500,000, as per BiographyPedia. She also runs a non-profit organization named Nick's Kids.

