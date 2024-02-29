IN PHOTOS: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban shows off snippets from exciting trip to Mexico

Kristen Saban is enjoying the offseason with her latest trip to Mexico, where she'll be attending the wedding of her friend Ally Collum. In a series of photos shared on Instagram, she's enjoying the scenic city of Cabo San Lucas. Mountains and the beach can be seen from her hotel.

The golden-white balloon decoration at the Kontos Beach Club suited the occasion. Kristen snapped a mirror selfie with her friend, slaying in a stylish black dress.

Kristen Saban seeks Nick Saban tribute in EA Sports College Football 25

Kristen Saban is riding the wave of excitement surrounding the release of EA Sports College Football 25, sharing her enthusiasm on Instagram. However, she is not just a passive fan; she is looking for special recognition for her renowned father, Nick Saban.

Resharing a post from an Instagram user (@bamacfb), Kristen wants the game's intro to pay homage to Nick Saban. Her Instagram caption, addressed to @easportscollege, reads:

"@easportscollege This is a simple task. Act accordingly."

The original post that caught Kristen's attention urged EA Sports to include a specific intro for the game with the caption,

"The new @easportscollege NEEDS this intro for the game! MAKE IT HAPPEN @easportscollege."

EA Sports has already shocked the CFB world by announcing the return of the beloved College Football series, scheduled for release in the summer of 2024. Fans, nostalgic for the game that stopped production in 2013, were delighted to hear that all 134 FBS schools would be featured.

EA Sports disclosed details about player compensation. Those players whose likenesses are featured in College Football 25 are set to receive $600 and a copy of the game.

How much do you see Nick Saban being involved with the day-to-day activities at the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 college football season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

