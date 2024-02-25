We asked AI to predict who will be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25 (& the results are eyebrow-raising) feat. Shedeur Sanders and more

The upcoming release of College Football 25 by EA Sports has sent fans into a frenzy. The video game series will be relaunched after more than a decade, and fans can't wait.

One of the most talked about aspects of the game is the athletes that feature on the cover. There have been a lot of predictions and speculations about who will eventually become the choice of EA Sports, and we decided to get involved.

In a world where artificial intelligence is quickly taking over, we let an AI system make predictions about the likely candidates for the cover of the game. We asked Google Gemini to take up the task with the prompt:

“Who do you think would be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25?”

We got five notable names from Google Gemini

AI system’s prediction for the cover of College Football 25

#1. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Following a brilliant outing in 2023 on a personal level, it's not surprising that the AI system picked the Colorado quarterback as a potential candidate for the cover of the game.

Sanders threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns last season, despite the Buffaloes' poor performance. He is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football next season.

#2. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Quinn Ewers is another quarterback Google Gemini believes is in line to be featured on the cover of the upcoming College Football 25. The Texas quarterback had a noteworthy 2023 season.

The former Ohio State quarterback will be returning to college football in 2024 for his senior season at Texas. He will be anticipating to lead the Longhorns to significant success in the SEC.

#3. Donovan Edward, RB, Michigan

Donovan Edwards is the first and only non-quarterback selected by the AI system. His exploits with Michigan last season en route to national championship success spoke volumes.

Following Blake Corum's exit to the NFL, Edward has a big role to play next season. He will be in charge of the Wolverines' run game as they begin life under Sherrone Moore.

#4. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Jalen Milroe proved his doubters wrong last season and Google Gemini believes this could earn him the honor of being on the cover of the College Football 25.

Milroe is returning to college football for his senior season in 2024, and he is expected to lead Alabama's offense in a new scheme under the leadership of Kalen DeBoer.

#5. Dylan Raiola, QB, Nebraska

This is a surprise pick by the AI system because it's almost unlikely that a freshman will be selected by EA Sports for the cover of the highly anticipated video game.

Dylan Raiola is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024 and has enrolled early at Nebraska. A number of analysts believe he will take the starting role for the Cornhuskers next season.