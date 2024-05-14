8 academically excellent college football QBs of all time ft. Patrick Mahomes

A few years back, Cardale Jones, former college football quarterback at Ohio State, infamously scoffed at education. "We ain't come to play school. Classes are pointless," Jones tweeted. Fortunately, not all college QBs share that viewpoint.

In fact, some of the field generals aren't just smart in the gridiron, they're also smart in the classroom. Here's the inside scoop on a few great college football QBs who put in time in the classroom.

8 academically excellent college football QBs

8. Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

Before he was the star of the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes was a pretty darn good college football student. A recent story indicated that Mahomes compiled a 3.91 grade point average during his studies at Texas Tech. That's a near-perfect academic record for the outstanding passer.

On the field, Mahomes was almost as good as he was in the classroom. He passed for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns. Now a two-time NFL MVP and a three-time Super Bowl champion, Mahomes plays like he's the smartest guy in the room... which he often is.

7. Justin Herbert, Oregon

Herbert wasn't only great in the classroom. He escapes classification. His collegiate grade point average of 4.01 is technically higher than the possible 4.0 maximum.

During his college football days, Herbert led Oregon to a Rose Bowl win and passed for 10,541 yards and 95 touchdowns. A four-year starter in the NFL, he's already had a 5,000-yard passing season.

6. Russell Wilson, NC State/Wisconsin

Wilson posted a 4.0 grade point average from 2010 to 2011 while playing college football and minor league baseball. He ended up picking up two degrees at two different institutions. Wilson obtained a bachelor's degree in communications at NC State. He completed a master's degree in educational leadership and policy analysis at Wisconsin.

Wilson passed for 11,720 yards and 109 touchdowns in college. He has won a Super Bowl and passed for 43,653 yards in the NFL.

5. Tom Brady, Michigan

How tuned into the real (read: non-NFL) world was Brady? His 3.3 GPA is good but not brilliant. But it's commonly known because his resume that he prepared to search for non-football jobs is circulated online.

Brady passed for 4,773 yards and 30 touchdowns at Michigan. Selected late in the NFL Draft by the Patriots, those real-world job plans went on hold. Instead, he became arguably the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, winning three MVPs, seven Super Bowls and throwing for 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns.

Mac Jones playing college football for Alabama

4. Mac Jones, Alabama

Jones has struggled in the NFL, but he certainly didn't struggle in the classroom. Not only did Jones compile a 4.0 GPA at Alabama, but he also earned two degrees. Jones completed a bachelor's degree in business communications and a master's degree in sports hospitality.

Jones passed for 6,126 yards and 56 scores while playing college football at Alabama. A first-round pick in the 2021 draft, he's yet to find his footing in the NFL. Obviously, intelligence isn't an issue for Jones.

3. Ryan Tannehill, Texas A&M

Tannehill compiled a 3.63 GPA at A&M. Tannehill was such an excellent student that he considered attending medical school instead of playing in the NFL. His degree was in biology.

Tannehill was a wide receiver at A&M who later moved to QB. He caught 112 passes for 1,596 yards and 10 scores. He passed for 5,450 yards and 42 touchdowns. A longtime NFL starter, Tannehill has passed for 34,881 yards and 216 touchdowns.

2. Aaron Rodgers, California

Rodgers was reported to have performed impressively in the classroom both at junior college and at the University of California. Sources have noted that Rodgers had a 3.9 GPA at Butte Community College and then a 3.6 GPA at Cal.

Rodgers passed for 5,469 points and 43 touchdowns in two college football seasons. He then began a lucrative and prosperous NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers has won four MVP awards and a Super Bowl. He has passed for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns.

1. Caleb Williams, Oklahoma/USC

Despite a mid-career transfer, Williams was a leader not only in the field at QB but also in the classroom. The top pick in the recent NFL Draft, Williams obtained his bachelor's degree in communications from USC and amassed a 3.29 GPA in his studies.

In his three seasons playing college football, Williams passed for 9,782 yards and 93 touchdowns. The top pick of the draft for the Chicago Bears, he's an early favorite for Rookie of the Year honors.

Which other college QBs were legendary in the classroom as well as on the field? Let's hear your thoughts below in our comments section!