$80M worth Nick Saban gets 100% real on the “easier” part of retirement

Nick Saban is among the greatest college football head coaches ever to grace the game, and his decision to retire after leading the Alabama Crimson Tide for 17 years left many heartbroken.

Saban, who has a net worth of $80M (according to Celebrity Net Worth), spent 28 seasons as a head coach, during which he secured seven national championships to his name, along with 11 SEC titles, which include two at LSU and nine at Alabama.

Alabama was also the few teams that won at least 10 games consecutively for 16 years, which speaks for Saban's glorious leadership.

Saban shared his thoughts about retirement on "The Rick Burgess Show."

"I'm doing great, well, it's easier when you don't have to work 14 hours a day," Saban said. "No but it's, I enjoy it. You know, being on game day keeps me involved in the game, and it's a different perspective. You know, when you're coaching a team, you kind of look at everything through a straw, and doing this, you kind of look at everything from 1000 feet, and it's really kind of interesting.

"Gives me something to do, during the draft, it's a lot of preparation and work. So that gave me something to do, and I speak here and there and everywhere. So am doing really well. You know, Miss Terry gave me 10 Commandments of retirement the day I retired, and in one week, she said, obviously 10 is not enough."

What is Nick Saban doing now?

After his retirement, Nick Saban joined the ESPN College Game Day panel as a speaker. His camaraderie with Pat McAfee was loved by all, and he seemed to enjoy himself.

In addition, Saban may also be appointed as the commissioner of college football, especially after he met with President Donald Trump.

Talking about the possibility on the Paul Finebaum show, Saban said:

"I'm not sure we really need a commission," Saban said (00:05). "I think that, you know, a lot of people know exactly what the issues are in college football and exactly what we need to fix them. I think the key to the drill is to getting people together so that we can move it forward."

Saban said he's not against the players making money, but he believes the current system is not sustainable and is probably not in the best interest of the student athlete.

