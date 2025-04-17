“Absolute embarrassment”: CFB fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets his name engraved at Folsom Field

Colorado star Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most polarizing names in college football in the last couple of months. Everything has been under scrutiny, from his NFL draft projections to his jersey number getting retired.
While fans were excited about Travis Hunter receiving the honor following his Heisman Trophy season in 2024, many were upset about the decision to retire Shedeur's number 2.
A picture from Folsom Field surfaced on X on Wednesday, showing the Colorado star getting his name and jersey number engraved at the stadium, which wasn't very well received by fans.
Reacting to the image, one fan said, "Been a fan since I was 5 in 88. This is an absolute embarrassment. If they do nothing to honor coach Mac on Saturday it will be a travesty. But seriously what a joke. 13-12 as a starter and no bowl win."
"Yall are an absolute joke. F*cking clowns for condoning this sh*t. This is f*cking embarrassing and I hate yall," another fan commented.
"Lol all the sanders deepthroaters commenting like this wasn't the most undeserved retirement in NCAA football history, maybe in sports history all together," another fan expressed frustration.
Another fan predicted a similar situation with LeBron James and his son Bronny:
"I know they love remembering the guy that went 13-12 while there," another fan highlighted.
Emmanuel Acho weighs in on Shedeur Sanders' jersey retirement situation
When Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime and Travis Hunter joined the Buffs, they were an irrelevant 1-11 program. In 2022, the trio turned the tables and ended their collegiate journey together with a 9-4 record in 2024.
Defending Shedeur amid social media criticism about the jersey retirement situation, Emmanuel Acho reminded fans that Shedeur's involvement with the Buffs isn't limited to football alone.
He emphasized that since his arrival, stadium ticket prices have increased by 285%, sponsorship revenue has increased by 40%, applications have increased by 20%, and black student applications at the university have also increased by 50%.
Acho concluded that while a 13-12 record isn't the most impressive one for an honor like this, Shedeur Sanders's impact on the university is bigger than that.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change