Emmanuel Acho gets 100% real on whether Shedeur Sanders deserves to have his jersey no. retired at Colorado

Colorado announced that it is retiring both Travis Hunter's No. 12 and Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 jersey numbers at the Buffs spring game at Folsom Field on Saturday. The star duo took Colorado from being an irrelevant 1-11 program in 2022 to a successful 9-4 team in 2024.
While fans are at peace with the decision to retire Hunter's jersey number as he won the Heisman Trophy this year, there were some mixed reactions when it came to Sanders.
Many argued that Shedeur didn't achieve enough to have that kind of honor and even suggested that he was getting it because of his father, Deion Sanders.
However, analyst Emmanuel Acho shared a different perspective on the matter on X on Tuesday:
"So, should Shedeur Sanders' jersey number in Colorado be getting retired? Absolutely not, if you're basing it off football alone ... Bear with me. I came with receipts. Number one, when Shedeur Sanders went to Colorado, he sold out the stadium and did it back-to-back for two years for the first time in program history.
"Number two, stadium ticket prices are up by 285%. Number three, sponsorship revenue is up by 40%, number four, applications are up by 20%, number five, black student applications at the university are up by 50%, and that doesn't even factor in TV deals.
"That program was in the gutter. Thinking about it based off football alone is shortsighted. The only reason you are watching this clip is because Shedeur Sanders did something in Colorado that was noteworthy."
With his Buffs No. 2 jersey set for retirement, Shedeur Sanders will be dressing high-end for 2025 draft night
One of the things that Shedeur Sanders is popularly known for, besides football, is his fashion sense and love for jewelry.
Both Shedeur Sanders and his brother Shilo Sanders have a knack for fashion; the Colorado QB also owns a merchandise brand called Legendary.
On Wednesday's episode of the "2legendary" podcast, Shedeur was asked about what he's planning to wear on possibly one of the most important days of his life. He said that he would wear a lot of diamonds; potentially a 100-carat diamond outfit.
