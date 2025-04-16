Emmanuel Acho gets 100% real on whether Shedeur Sanders deserves to have his jersey no. retired at Colorado

Colorado announced that it is retiring both Travis Hunter's No. 12 and Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 jersey numbers at the Buffs spring game at Folsom Field on Saturday. The star duo took Colorado from being an irrelevant 1-11 program in 2022 to a successful 9-4 team in 2024.

Ad

While fans are at peace with the decision to retire Hunter's jersey number as he won the Heisman Trophy this year, there were some mixed reactions when it came to Sanders.

Many argued that Shedeur didn't achieve enough to have that kind of honor and even suggested that he was getting it because of his father, Deion Sanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, analyst Emmanuel Acho shared a different perspective on the matter on X on Tuesday:

Ad

Trending

"So, should Shedeur Sanders' jersey number in Colorado be getting retired? Absolutely not, if you're basing it off football alone ... Bear with me. I came with receipts. Number one, when Shedeur Sanders went to Colorado, he sold out the stadium and did it back-to-back for two years for the first time in program history.

Ad

"Number two, stadium ticket prices are up by 285%. Number three, sponsorship revenue is up by 40%, number four, applications are up by 20%, number five, black student applications at the university are up by 50%, and that doesn't even factor in TV deals.

"That program was in the gutter. Thinking about it based off football alone is shortsighted. The only reason you are watching this clip is because Shedeur Sanders did something in Colorado that was noteworthy."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With his Buffs No. 2 jersey set for retirement, Shedeur Sanders will be dressing high-end for 2025 draft night

One of the things that Shedeur Sanders is popularly known for, besides football, is his fashion sense and love for jewelry.

Both Shedeur Sanders and his brother Shilo Sanders have a knack for fashion; the Colorado QB also owns a merchandise brand called Legendary.

On Wednesday's episode of the "2legendary" podcast, Shedeur was asked about what he's planning to wear on possibly one of the most important days of his life. He said that he would wear a lot of diamonds; potentially a 100-carat diamond outfit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More