Shedeur Sanders enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most recognizable names in the class. With the draft approaching, Sanders teased his draft night plans during Wednesday’s episode of the “2Legendary” podcast. When asked about his outfit, the Colorado quarterback said,

“There's going to be some diamonds for sure. That's going to be the fit. I'm just gonna wear a whole 100-carat diamond—that's gonna be my outfit.” (Timestamp - 17:27).

Sanders enters the draft following a two-season run at Colorado, where he transferred after his father, Deion Sanders, became head coach. In 2023, he posted 3,230 passing yards, 27 TDs, and three interceptions over 11 games. Having missed the season finale due to a back fracture, he returned last season, leading Colorado to a 9–4 record, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 TDs.

The 23-year-old threw for scouts at Colorado’s 2025 pro day, branded the “WE AIN’T HARD 2 FIND Showcase.” The event featured an elevated presentation, with a VIP section, personalized credentials, and branded merchandise. Per ESPN, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton greeted Sanders warmly after his media session, referencing a prior connection to the Sanders family.

However, NFL scouts remain divided on Shedeur Sanders’ projection. While many highlight his accuracy and decision-making, there have been concerns about his tendency to hold the ball too long and take unnecessary risks. His off-field exposure and NIL success have added complexity to evaluations.

Pat Shurmur’s comparison of Shedeur Sanders to Daniel Jones sparks debate ahead of draft

A recent comment from Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur about Shedeur Sanders has drawn scrutiny. In an interview with the New York Post, Shurmur compared Sanders to Daniel Jones (whom he coached from 2018 to 2019), saying,

“I think they’re very similar prospects, from a player and a person.”

The comparison quickly drew attention online, as Jones' NFL career has been marked by inconsistency and criticism. While some noted statistical similarities, such as short-yardage tendencies and pocket presence concerns, many took Shurmur’s remarks as a slight against Sanders.

Despite being projected as a first-round pick, Sanders continues to face divided evaluations, with draft analysts struggling to reach consensus on his NFL ceiling. His draft stock will come into focus on April 24 when selections begin.

