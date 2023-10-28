ACC Football Injury Report Week 9: Latest Updates on Mitch Griffis, Pat Garwo III, and more

Week 9 of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) schedule has some critical players on the injury report. With some key matchups set for this week, this is going to obviously be a critical thing to note as the games get closer to kickoff.

With a few starting quarterbacks potentially on the shelf in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) for this week's set of games, it can change how the outcome goes entirely. Here's a look at a few of the notable players that are entering Week 9 of the college football season dealing with injuries and what their status is for their respective games:

ACC Football Injury Report Week 9

#1. Mitch Griffis, QB (Wake Forest Demon Deacons)

Wake Forest v Clemson

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are hoping that sophomore quarterback Mitch Griffis will be able to suit up and be under center for this Week 9 game against Florida State. He missed last week's game with an undisclosed injury and his status for this game is currently up in the air.

Mitch Griffis has been struggling throughout the regular season as his 33.8 QBR is 119th in college football. Right now, he is 100-of-169 (59.2 completion percentage) for 1,211 yards with nine touchdown passes to six interceptions.

#2. Pat Garwo III, RB (Boston College Eagles)

North Carolina v Boston College

Senior running back Pat Garwo III has been dealing with a leg injury that forced him to miss last week's game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He is currently listed as questionable for the Week 9 matchup against the UConn Huskies and that will be interesting to see how he does in pre-game warmups.

So far this season, Pat Garwo III has recorded 52 receptions for 270 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown as well as four catches for 19 yards (4.8 yards per reception) for the Boston College Eagles. This will be a big name to watch for the Week 9 game.

#3. Riley Leonard, QB (Duke Blue Devils)

Notre Dame v Duke

The Duke Blue Devils could potentially be without their starting quarterback as he is dealing with an ankle injury. Riley Leonard reinjured his ankle in the previous game against the Florida State Seminoles and is questionable for the Week 9 game against the Louisville Cardinals.

Leonard has been trying to improve as he is 86-of-142 (60.6 completion percentage) for 981 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.