ACC Jim Phillips shares ambitions to match the SEC and Big Ten as Pac-12 merger rumors take center stage: "We want to close the gap"

The rumors of the Atlantic Coast Conference heading toward a Pac-12 merger have gained weight since reports of a meeting between the two conferences emerged.

Washington-based college insider Jim Willaims tweeted on Thursday that Pac-12 had spoken to officials from the ACC, leading the merger rumors into overdrive.

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC I can confirm that @pac12 have spoken with officials from @theACC ahead of a very important CEO and ad meeting set for later today. More to come as i get additional information.

While speaking at Tuesday's opening of the 2023 ACC Media Days, commissioner Jim Phillips discussed where the conference currently stands compared to the rest of the Power Five.

"We've had multiple TV consultants. Third is certainly a good position, but we want to gain and gain traction financially in order to close the gap with obviously the SEC and the Big Ten, who have leapfrogged everyone," Phillips said. h/t 247 Sports

Pac-12 and ACC are fourth and fifth in TV deals among the Power Five conferences, and the merger could help create a robust "coastal conference" that can financially compete with the SEC and the Big Ten.

The ACC announced a new deal with The CW Network to air 50 football and basketball games, including 13 non-ESPN network games in the 2023 season.

However, with commish Jim Phillips laying out the ACC's ambitions, a Pac-12 merger will give both conferences a chance to stay relevant.

What would a Pac-12 merger with the ACC mean for the conference?

This potential Pac-12 merger is intriguing on multiple levels. Firstly, this would make the new conference a superconference in sheer size. With the addition of west coast teams, the conference will be nationalized, and they can easily create an East and West division if they choose to.

This Pac-12 merger would be beneficial for the long-term future of the ACC. The Big Ten and Big 12 are expanding nationally and not just in their geographical location. This will help navigate new eyeballs to their brand of football and be great for the ACC in the future.

The ACC-CW Network deal is until the 2026-27 season, so it is shorter. The possibility of expansion could keep Florida State happy as its distribution share would likely increase while the ACC would continue to have more teams under its umbrella.

What would the Pac-12 do if no merger happens?

If no merger is announced, then it is a worst-case scenario for the Pac-12. They are losing teams left and right, and that will continue until the conference is completely disbanded. Pacific-12 would need to find a partner to merge with, either a Power Five or Group of Five conferences and move forward there.

The Conference of Champions, with no TV rights deal or marquee programs, is just intellectual property.