Seeing the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Pac-4 now form an ACC Pac-4 coalition seems to be the next move for both conferences. The Pac-12, now referred to as the Pac-4, has lost the majority of its programs in a year as eight different teams left for new conferences in 2024.

Things are going to look a lot different as the Pac-4 still needs to figure out teams and a media rights deal. It seems that this ACC Pac-4 coalition is going to have a merger take place and create the chance for the Conference of Champions to survive.

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC The Pac 4 will talk with the ACC have talks about a merger. The ACC legal team feels that the additions @StanfordFball @calfootball @OregonState @WSUCougarFB could open the door for a better TV deal w/ ESPN keeping @FSUFootball & @ClemsonFB happy. It would bring @DukeMBB @UNC… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Both conferences have seemed to be the losers in college football expansion as the other Power Five conferences are looking to take programs. The ACC is in its own situation as its programs are in the exploratory phase, so they seem to be in the next phase.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips and Pac-4 Commissioner George Kliavkoff need to come together and draft a new Grant of Rights by next summer if they want to form a partnership going forward.

What is next for this supposed ACC Pac-4 coalition, and is it the future for these conferences?

Can this ACC Pac-4 coalition happen, or is it just a pipe dream?

This ACC Pac-4 coalition is something that can happen, but is that the solution? If you were to ask some of the softball players, this is not a good idea. We cannot just loop all the players on one side of being pro or against conference expansion, as every individual is going to have different feelings.

However, some players tweeted out their frustrations about conference expansion outside of their geographic location.

They cited mental health and further distances for their families to travel for road games. Several softball players who compete for schools that are leaving the Pac-12 have spoken out against the latest round of conference realignment.They cited mental health and further distances for their families to travel for road games. pic.twitter.com/jeURfGGqjC

How does this fare for an ACC Pac-4 coalition? Well, if there are players speaking out about this, how will it be if the new conference includes teams from both coasts? There will have to be major shifts in attitude by some players, as this is the way college sports are transitioning.

With more national exposure, multiple geographical locations, and an extensive travel schedule, things could look tough.

However, the Conference of Champions seems to be running out of options if they want to stay relevant, as the four remaining programs are not considered draws for major college sports. This would get the conference more money in a media rights deal and seems to be the answer.

Kliavkoff has already misplayed the market and needs this to go smoothly to keep the conference afloat. The only thing is that it would be difficult for some players who play multiple games a week to travel. Jim Phillips and George Kliavkoff have to keep that in mind as well