ACC QB Rankings: Top QBs to lead the TD scoreboard in 2023-24 ranking ft. Jordan Travis

The ACC had another brilliant college football season in 2023. Despite the uncertainty concerning realignment with the league, fans were well entertained throughout the season.

The quarterback plays were one of the most intriguing parts of the ACC season. The league saw a host of quarterbacks showcase brilliance in the backfield, leading their team toward success with precise touchdown passes.

Let’s look at the five ACC quarterbacks with the most touchdown passes in 2023.

ACC QBs with most touchdown passes in 2023-24

#1, Haynes King, Georgia Tech

This was Haynes King’s first season at Georgia Tech. The Texas A&M transfer immediately took over as the starting quarterback for the Yellow Jackets after battling injuries in the last two seasons.

Seamlessly settling in his new team, King led the ACC in passing touchdowns. The quarterback threw for 27 touchdowns in 2,842 yards. He notably threw 16 interceptions and was sacked 15 times.

#2. Drake Maye, North Carolina

Following a brilliant 2022 season, Drake Maye had a lot of expectations of him ahead of 2023. The North Carolina quarterback was projected as one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy.

Maye did not disappoint as he brought out another series of scintillating performances for the Tar Heels. Although he couldn’t replicate the outstanding 2022 season, he was still able to throw 24 touchdowns in 3,608 yards.

#3. Jack Plummer, Louisville

Jack Plummer was crucial to Louisville’s superb season in 2023. The Cardinals went all the way to the conference championship game, where they lost out to the red-hot Florida State.

Playing in his third college football program, Plummer threw 21 touchdowns in 3,204 yards for Louisville as the team recorded a 10-win season. He matched the record number of touchdowns he threw at Cal in 2022.

#4. Jordan Travis, Florida State

Jordan Travis has undoubtedly been one of the top quarterbacks in college football over the last few seasons. He showcased that even better to the college football world in 2023.

Travis led Florida State to the conference championship with 20 touchdowns in 2,756 yards. His injury late in the season was said to have been responsible for the Seminoles’ controversial miss out on the College Football Playoff.

#5. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami and Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Tyler Van Dyke and Cade Klubnik tied for fifth in ACC’s most touchdown passes in 2023 with 19 each.

Van Dyke retained the Hurricanes starting quarterback job for the third consecutive season. He threw for 2,703 yards in the course of the 2023 season.

Klubnik, on the other hand, replaced DJ Uiagalelei as the starting quarterback for Clemson in 2023. He threw for 2,844 yards in a season the Tigers struggled significantly.