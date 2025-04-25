“Adds to his testimony”: Robert Griffin III hails Shedeur Sanders’ “maturity” after he goes undrafted in first round

Shedeur Sanders didn’t hear his name called in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, and while that could’ve broken many, he stood firm. The Colorado QB, who many expected to be a potential first-rounder, chose faith over frustration. And that maturity didn’t go unnoticed.

Robert Griffin III, a former NFL quarterback and now an analyst, took to X to praise Sanders.

“This message from Shedeur Sanders after going undrafted in the 1st round is exactly why he has the resolve, poise and maturity to lead an NFL Franchise,” RGIII wrote.

“He didn’t hide. He stood tall in the face of adversity and disappointment. This adds to his testimony.”

Sanders didn’t shy away as he delivered a heartfelt message after Day 1 of the NFL draft.

“We all didn’t expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible,” Sanders said. "I don’t feel like this happened, you know, for no reason. All this is, is of course, fuel to the fire.”

Sanders acknowledged the situation, calling it what it was.

“Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand we’re on to bigger and better things,” he added. "Tomorrow’s the day. We’re going to be happy regardless."

For Sanders, this isn’t the end, it’s just part of the journey. And with voices like RGIII backing him up, it’s clear that Shedeur's character is turning heads.

Fans react to Shedeur Sanders’ message after going undrafted

While Shedeur Sanders’ message after going undrafted in the first round earned praise from Robert Griffin III, fans on X had a different take.

Some didn’t hold back, calling out Sanders’ confidence and attitude.

"The message sent to Shedeur Sanders from every NFL team is that you are not a franchise quarterback! He has a horrible attitude and is an average athlete! He might be a serviceable backup one day, but doubt it because he will think he is too good for that!," one fan wrote.

Another fan questioned the NFL buzz around him, suggesting teams are wary of his father, Deion Sanders, being part of the package deal.

“Do you think GMs and coaches are not wanting to draft him b/c they fear that the rumors of Dion being the next head coach will follow especially if team struggles?,” a fan said.

Mockery also came his way for the flashy draft setup.

"100k chain in mock draft room set up for cameras........so humble lololololololololololol.........the real truth is he isn't an NFL level starter and the GMs didn't buy into Deions hype," a fan commented.

Some fans laughed it off.

“He really thought he was good enough to be drafted in the first round,” another wrote.

It'll be interesting to see which team will pick the Colorado Buffaloes star in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft on Friday.

