  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Deion Sanders Jr. drops 3-word message after Shedeur Sanders gets snubbed out of top 10 in 2025 NFL draft

Deion Sanders Jr. drops 3-word message after Shedeur Sanders gets snubbed out of top 10 in 2025 NFL draft

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 25, 2025 02:30 GMT
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: Imagn
Deion Sanders Jr. drops 3-word message after Shedeur Sanders gets snubbed in top 10 of 2025 NFL draft - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NFL draft is underway, but it hasn't gone well as per what Deion Sanders & family would have been hoping, as quarterback Shedeur Sanders has fallen out of the top 10 picks. The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year is yet to find a suitor in the ongoing draft, prompting a reaction from his elder stepbrother, Deion Sanders Jr.

Ad

On Thursday, Coach Prime's eldest son, Sanders Jr., posted a three-word message on X after the Chicago Bears picked up Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at No. 10.

"I love it," Sanders Jr. wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints were expected to draft Shedeur Sanders. But instead, the Giants went with Penn State standout Abdul Carter at No. 3 while the Saints picked Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with their ninth overall selection.

Cam Ward became the draft's first pick as the Tennessee Titans selected their future quarterback. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded with the Cleveland Browns to pick Travis Hunter at No. 2.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications