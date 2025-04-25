Deion Sanders Jr. drops 3-word message after Shedeur Sanders gets snubbed out of top 10 in 2025 NFL draft

The 2025 NFL draft is underway, but it hasn't gone well as per what Deion Sanders & family would have been hoping, as quarterback Shedeur Sanders has fallen out of the top 10 picks. The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year is yet to find a suitor in the ongoing draft, prompting a reaction from his elder stepbrother, Deion Sanders Jr.
On Thursday, Coach Prime's eldest son, Sanders Jr., posted a three-word message on X after the Chicago Bears picked up Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at No. 10.
"I love it," Sanders Jr. wrote.
The New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints were expected to draft Shedeur Sanders. But instead, the Giants went with Penn State standout Abdul Carter at No. 3 while the Saints picked Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with their ninth overall selection.
Cam Ward became the draft's first pick as the Tennessee Titans selected their future quarterback. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded with the Cleveland Browns to pick Travis Hunter at No. 2.
