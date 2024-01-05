Adonai Mitchell NFL draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Texas WR ft. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Adonai Mitchell had his best season in college football in 2023 following a move to Texas. The former Georgia wide receiver recorded 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns to aid the Longhorns to the Big 12 Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Following his junior season in college football, Mitchell is expected to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. He has recorded notable achievements in the landscape both in Athens and Austin.

Let’s examine five landing spots for Mitchell in the 2024 NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Five landing spots for Adonai Mitchell

#1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs have relied on Mike Evans as its top pass catcher. The former Texas A&M wide receiver has perennially recorded 1,000 yards since arriving in 2014.

However, Evans will be hitting free agency at the end of the season. The WR is also growing older and the franchise needs young blood in its wide receiver room. Adonai Mitchell possesses the quality to fit in for Evans in the long term at the franchise.

#2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Considering the amount of injuries the Jacksonville Jaguars have recorded in their wide receiver room this season, there’s no doubt that drafting a wide receiver will be a top priority in 2024.

Injuries to players like Christian Kirk have evidently affected them slightly in the AFC South race. Adonai Mitchell is undoubtedly one of the top receiver options the Jaguars will consider.

#3. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans made notable improvements this season following a disappointing 2022 after drafting quarterback C.J. Stroud as the second pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

To keep up the momentum, the Texans have to make some significant improvements in their wide receiver room. Adonai Mitchell comes as a brilliant option for the franchise in a bid to find receivers who can build superb chemistry with Stroud in the offense next season.

#4. Cleveland Browns

Despite drafting Cedric Tillman in 2023 and acquiring Elijah Moore through a trade, the Cleveland Browns remain in a position where they need to prioritize drafting wide receivers in the next draft.

With Amari Cooper anticipated to carry a $20 million cap hit, the Browns have a few players in their wide receiver room who are seen as part of the franchise’s long-term future. Bringing in Adonai Mitchell offers the team some stability going forward.

#5. Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers brought in Bryce Young as their new franchise quarterback in the 2023 draft. However, the Alabama Heisman winner has struggled significantly this season.

With a hope for a better outing next season, the Panthers will work on improving Young’s wide receiver options ahead next season. With no first-round pick in the upcoming draft, Adonai Mitchell is undoubtedly one of the top options for the Panthers as they look to bounce back.