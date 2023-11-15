Adult star Brandi Love makes her stance clear on Jim Harbaugh's Michigan sign-stealing scandal with her latest tweet 

Adulterated film star Brandi Love shared her thoughts on the Michigan sign-stealing scandal on Monday. The Wolverines are currently engulfed in the allegation of conducting in-person scouting at future opponents' games, a practice that has been outlawed since 1994.

Love quoted a post by former Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Lewan on the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). Lewan commented on how he finds it interesting that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is hated by the media and loved by his present and previous players.

"It's interesting to me that the media and people outside the Michigan fan base hate Harbaugh," Lewan wrote. "But I've never heard one of his players from Stanford, 49ers, or Michigan say one bad thing. It's the opposite, they love him."

While quoting the post by Lewan, Love replied with a simple hashtag that showcases his stance on the sign-stealing allegation rocking Michigan. She wrote:

"#MichiganVsEverybody."

Michigan keeps getting lovers and loathers amid sign steal scandal

While many have rained criticism on Michigan amid the sign-stealing allegation reportedly led by former staffer Connor Stalions, the Wolverines are also gaining a lot of support on the other hand. Brandi Love becomes the latest known name to support the program.

The program has made the headlines in the last couple of weeks as a number of revelations keep coming out related to the alleged sign-stealing operation. While Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of it, the Big Ten has suspended him for the rest of the regular season.

In response to the disciplinary action, the Wolverines filed for a temporary restraining order at a Michigan court. A hearing is expected to take place on Friday at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Jim Harbaugh plans to attend the court hearing on Friday

Jim Harbaugh has made it known that he plans to attend a court hearing on Friday, where a judge will hear arguments regarding whether to grant a temporary restraining order that would nullify the Big Ten's three-game suspension of the coach as requested by Michigan.

"I'm going to talk on Friday," Harbaugh said. "I'm just looking forward to that opportunity -- due process. I'm not looking for special treatment, not looking for a popularity contest, just looking for the merit of what the case is."

The Big Ten announced the suspension of Harbaugh last Friday as a punishment against the football program for violating the league's sportsmanship policy. He has already missed the game against Penn State and a nullification will ensure he is on the sideline against Maryland and Ohio State.