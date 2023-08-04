T.J. Dudley's dismissal from Clemson football is no longer news. So is his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels ahead of the new season. The effect of his departure on the Clemson linebackers depth chart is obvious, however. The truth is, Clemson will miss Dudley. How much they will miss him or how soon they can get over his departure is the question.

Clemson has two returning starting linebackers: Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Their talent and importance to the Tigers is without question. But how strong is the depth behind them?

Clemson's most experienced linebacker after Carter and Trotter is sophomore Wade Woodaz. Over the past two seasons, Woodaz only has 18 games under his belt. Redshirt freshman Kobe McCloud's FBS experience only constitutes only a few snaps.

Clemson has two freshmen joining its roster this season. Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton are both undeniable talents, but they have nothing in terms of experience to add. It's not clear yet how much playing time they will get in the coming season.

Overall, the Clemson depth situation is quite critical at this point following T.J. Dudley's dismissal. They have two of the best linebackers in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Carter and Trotter. But they certainly need help from backups to relieve them.

Projected depth chart for Clemson linebackers in 2023

Starters

Barrett Carter

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Backups

Wade Woodaz

Kobe McCloud

Jamal Anderson

Dee Crayton

Clemson could still add another linebacker from the transfer portal. But as of now, the coaching staff is confident in the potential of the freshmen to step up. Linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin expressed confidence in the freshman's development.

Where will T.J. Dudley play next season?

T.J. Dudley's dismissal has seen him move to the Ole Miss Rebels, and he will be eligible to play this fall. He is joining a stacked Rebels team with more than 10 linebackers. He is not expected to claim a starting spot immediately but will have time to prove himself.

While his dismissal is a setback for Clemson, it is equally an opportunity for their younger players to prove themselves.

The bulk of the responsibility is on Carter and Trotter to lead the Tigers to a successful season.

In the upcoming months, it will be intriguing to see how Clemson's linebacking depth develops. The Tigers have several talented players, but to have a successful season, they will need to stay healthy. Let us know in the comments below, how you feel about Clemson's LB depth post T.J. Dudley's dismissal.