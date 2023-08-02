LB T.J. Dudley allegedly dismissed from Clemson football for sharing private locker room pictures on OnlyFans account

T.J. Dudley has reportedly been dismissed from the Clemson football program. The linebacker’s purported removal was imminent when it was revealed that he had supposedly marketed unauthorized images of fellow teammates on his OnlyFans profile.

The former four-star prospect was to assume a significant position within Clemson's defensive lineup for the upcoming season after a noteworthy freshman year. However, he won’t be continuing his college football career with the Tigers.

The news was first revealed by "Beatin the Bookie" on Twitter. He wrote:

“TJ Dudley sold pictures via OnlyFans of unsuspecting teammates in the Clemson locker room…it didn’t go well with the team when they found out, he was then dismissed from the team.”

Dabo Swinney disappointed at T.J. Dudley’s action

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has expressed his disappointment at T.J. Dudley's actions which led to his dismissal. According to him, the player had the opportunity to have a good season with Clemson this year, but he failed to uphold the rules.

“It was a disappointing situation because he’s a good kid and a man. He had a chance to be a great player for us this year, so that definitely hurts us. It’s unfortunate, but we’ve got rules and sometimes it’s just best to get a fresh start. We wish him well.”

During his freshman year in 2022, he played in four matches for the Tigers and managed to secure a single tackle against North Carolina Tar Heels. He becomes the latest player to have been dismissed from a Power Five football program this offseason.

As a result of T.J. Dudley's departure, Clemson's linebacker group experienced a reduction in depth beyond the presence of Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Barrett Carter, and Wade Woodaz. The linebacker immediately entered the transfer portal after his dismissal from Clemson.

The players found out and Dudley was kicked off the team, Dudley has since transferred to the Ole Miss Rebels.



Per @BeatinTheBookie Allegedly former Clemson Tigers LB TJ Dudley would film some of the players in the Clemson locker room would upload the photos onto OnlyFans.The players found out and Dudley was kicked off the team, Dudley has since transferred to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Linebacker commits to Ole Miss

In what will be a fresh start in college football, T.J. Dudley has committed to Ole Miss. The linebacker announced his commitment decision via social media on Friday night. This marks another addition to Lane Kiffin's transfer portal haul at Ole Miss.

In his announcement on Twitter, the linebacker mentioned the Rebels' new defensive coordinator Pete Golding. This continues to indicate that the hiring of Golding is already proving beneficial for the program.