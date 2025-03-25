“Ain’t gonna win no games”: WWE star Seth Rollins’ reality check to Shedeur Sanders as he gets linked to $7.3B NFL team

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most talked-about prospects going into the 2025 NFL draft cycle. The Colorado Buffaloes product is viewed by many as the consensus QB2 in the 2025 NFL draft, but it's anyone's guess as to when he'll be selected.

In the "We In or We Out" segment on NFL, the panelists spoke about Sanders and a variety of topics during the episode posted on their YouTube channel on Tuesday. The crew had WWE star Seth Rollins on the show.

When asked about the prospect of Sanders joining the $7.3B valued New York Giants, the WWE icon had this to say:

"I'm going to go thumbs down. Look, I get it. He's in New York, he's a Sanders. I get it, but he's in this division with Washington and with Philly and he ain't gonna win no games."

Rollins continued:

"He ain't gonna win no games. Plus once you start losing games, then you're out. Then you get Nabers, you could throw balls to him. There's that connection, but I'm not feeling it. I'm out, I'll say thumbs down."

Rollins is clearly not sold on the idea of Shedeur Sanders thriving under the bright lights of the New York Giants. While he acknowledged the potential connection between Sanders and Nabers, he's sure that a couple of bad games is all that'll take for the fan base to turn on Deion Sanders' son.

What could Shedeur Sanders add to the Giants?

The New York Giants haven't had an elite quarterback since the days of Eli Manning. That's rather worrisome considering that Manning retired from football long enough for him to be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Since Manning retired, the Giants have tried a host of QBs, and the team recently ended the Daniel Jones experiment. That leaves them with a QB1 vacancy that they could look to fill by selecting Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick.

Sanders is fresh off a historically accurate season with the Colorado Buffaloes. He led the team to a 9-4 record, a bowl game appearance, and earned the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, as well as being in the top 10 for the Heisman Trophy.

Sanders' biggest strengths are his arm talent, toughness in the pocket and leadership ability. These traits will serve him well as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants.

Furthermore, the Colorado Buffaloes star and Malik Nabers have a well-documented friendship. Such a friendship could pay dividends at the next level when they're up against elite NFL franchises at clutch moments.

