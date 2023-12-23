Air Force football injury report ahead of Armed Forces Bowl: Updates on Player 1, Player 2 and more

The Armed Forces Bowl is upon us and the Air Force Falcons' preparations are in full swing. At one point in the season, it looked like the Falcons were the best team out of the group of five schools.

Up to Week 8, they had a perfect record. Then, they faced the Army Black Knights and the Cinderella story came to an abrupt end with a 23-3 loss.

That was followed by three straight defeats - to Hawaii, UNLV and Boise State. The disappointing last leg of the season rounded up their record to 8-4, missing what could have been a season for the record books at USAFA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Their impressive performance in the first eight weeks of the year allowed them to compete in a bowl game. They will go up against another standout from the group of five, the James Madison Dukes, in this year's edition of the Armed Forces Bowl.

The Dukes are participating in the bowl season despite an NCAA regulation. This rule prevents teams transitioning from FCS to FBS from participating in post-season games for the first two years in the latter subdivision. In their second year in the Sun Belt, Madison went 11-1.

Both schools will face off on Saturday, December 23, in the Armed Forces Bowl at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

As the Air Force Falcons look for their third straight bowl victory, let us check which players will be missing the postseason game against James Madison.

Air Force football Injury Report ahead of Armed Forces Bowl

Zac Larrier- QB

Missing senior quarterback Zac Larrier was one of the main reasons for the Air Force's woes over the last four games of the regular season. No official statement has come out of USAFA, but they are confident that they can get him back for the Armed Forces Bowl, per a report from the Denver Gazette.

Dane Kinamon- WR

According to betting outlet Covers, the wide receiver is doubtful for the Armed Forces Bowl. However, his injury remains undisclosed. In 2023, Kinamon had 126 receiving yards, with two touchdowns in five catches.

Jared Roznos- WR

Roznos is another wide receiver who could miss the Armed Forces Bowl for the Air Force Falcons. As with the two previous players, his injury is undisclosed. When asked if Larrier and Roznos could be available, head coach Troy Calhoun only said - "That could be the case."

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season