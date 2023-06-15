Akeem Hebron dies at 34, cause of death unknown

The news of Akeem Hebron’s passing over the weekend has thrown the Georgia Bulldogs football family into a state of mourning. Former teammates and friends of the former linebacker for the Bulldogs confirmed his death and expressed deep sadness at the loss.

A statement by Georgia Football confirmed the death of the 34-year-old via a tweet on Sunday evening.

Georgia Football @GeorgiaFootball Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a beloved member of the Bulldog family, Akeem Hebron. His dedication to Georgia Football will always be remembered. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a beloved member of the Bulldog family, Akeem Hebron. His dedication to Georgia Football will always be remembered. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/Kg02PVrbaL

The circumstances surrounding Akeem Hebron’s death are still unknown. No cause of death has been announced to the public yet.

Akeem Hebron's journey with the Bulldogs

Akeem Hebron joined the Georgia Bulldogs football as a prospect in the 2006 recruiting class. During his stay at Georgia, he played for the Bulldogs in sixteen games. He went on to record 10 stops, one sack, and seven assists.

With Georgia, Hebron won two bowl games and was on the roster as the team went 24-15. He earned the No.1 spot in the top 25 rankings at the start of the 2008 season which ended as No. 13 on the AP poll with a 10-3 record and victory in the Citrus Bowl.

Hebron’s time at Georgia wasn’t all rosy, as he briefly went through suspension early in his college career. He had been arrested two times for underage possession of alcohol. He eventually made a comeback and earned his bachelor’s degree at the university.

This particular show of character growth earned Hebron praise from the then-head coach of the Bulldogs, who remarked:

“A good thing happened to Georgia and to him”.

He went further to acknowledge his growth, pointing out:

“the greatest thing….that’s happened to him is that he’s grown into a man".

Akeem's death is another in a year that is proving somewhat fatal for the Georgia Bulldogs. Earlier this year, 20-year-old Devin WiIlock lost his life in a car crash that also involved former Bulldog football player, Jalen Carter and a member of staff, Chandler LeCroy, who also died in the crash. Devin Willock was an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs.

