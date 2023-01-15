Devin Willock death: How did the Georgia football player die?

The University of Georgia just lost lineman Devin Willock in a fatal car crash. Chandler LeCroy, a member of Georgia's recruiting staff, was with him as well as two other staffers. LeCroy also passed away, but the other two are in stable condition in the hospital at the time.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning in Athens, Georgia.

Willock was a key member of the team that won the national championship just recently. Georgia dominated TCU 65-7, but that now seems like ages ago in the wake of the tragedy.

The university released a statement, per ESPN:

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel."

It continued:

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

Willock died on scene at the crash and LeCroy succumbed to her injuries later in the hospital.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart mourns loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy

In another statement, per ESPN, head coach Kirby Smart mourned the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy after their tragic accident:

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

Fortunately, the season just concluded for Georgia, so the football team doesn't have any games to play on the horizon.

The rest of the university sports teams will likely honor him at upcoming games as the entire school mourns the loss of a player, friend and more.

