"Replace poor Uga with a human mascot" - PETA demands Bulldogs retire legendary mascot

The Georgia Bulldogs have used Uga, their beloved mascot, since 1956. The English Bulldog has been a staple of college football. While Georgia fans and college football have loved Uga, the animal rights organization PETA feels it's time to retire the mascot. Per TMZ Sports, PETA sent a letter to University of Georgia President Jere Morehead seeking the school to replace its iconic English bulldog, Uga X, with a human at sporting events.

PETA asserts that Uga's attendance at school games boosts demand for breathing-impaired breeds such as pugs, bulldogs and boxers. The animal rights organization wants Georgia to lead by way by making the change. TRacy Reiman, the PETA Executive Vice President, released a statement on the situation.

Reiman said:

"As the back-to-back national champion, can’t UGA find it in its heart to honestly examine the impact of its promotion of deformed dogs and call time on its outdated, live-animal mascot program?"

Reiman added:

"PETA is calling on Jere Morehead to be a peach and replace poor Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a winning way."

PETA made a similar call to replace the beloved mascot after Uga was nearly attacked by the University of Texas' mascot Bevo, a 1,600-pound steer. Bevo charged at Uga X and had to be restrained. The horrific battle happened at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans back in 2019.

Why Uga wasn't at the National Championship game supporting the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs fans made the journey to Los Angeles to watch their team win the national championship over TCU by a score of 65-7. However, Uga X stayed home in Savannah, Georgia. Uga X was seen as too old to make the long trip cross-country. He watched the game, which was held at Sofi Stadium, on television instead of being on the sidelines. Uga X was able to go to Georgia’s semifinal game versus Ohio State.

Adam Murphy @AdamMurphyTV #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff #DGD #Breaking : I have just confirmed that Uga X will not be traveling to LA for the College Football National Championship game. The Seiler family told me it’s too far for the 9-year-old dawg “Que” to travel. @ATLNewsFirst #Breaking: I have just confirmed that Uga X will not be traveling to LA for the College Football National Championship game. The Seiler family told me it’s too far for the 9-year-old dawg “Que” to travel. @ATLNewsFirst #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff #DGD https://t.co/MbbcIU3SfX

Uga X has witnessed a winning period in Georgia Bulldogs football history. The team won last year’s national championship and competed in, but lost, the championship game in January 2018 to the University of Alabama. Uga X is the grandson of Uga IX, who was also known as Russ. Uga IX was the half-brother of Uga VIII.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit TMZ and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes