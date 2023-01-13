Stetson Bennett brutally roasts TCU while working for Raising Cane's

Stetson Bennett is having the time of his life. Nicknamed 'The Mailman', the homegrown Georgia Bulldog led the team to their second consecutive national championship title. They stomped TCU 65-7 in an incredible showing of schoolboy football

After leading the Bulldogs to another title, Bennett returned to Raising Cane's, with whom he signed a NIL, and worked in the drive-thru as part of the deal.

He couldn't resist the temptation to take a shot at TCU for their absolutely deflating exhibition in the biggest game of the year.

Bennett ended his collegiate career with two titles, but there's not much of an expectation that he will be picked in the NFL draft. He does not have the size or arm strength to be an elite NFL quarterback, and his professional career is not expected to be much more than a backup.

Still, for a guy who entered the University of Georgia as a walk-on and is now the only-ever quarterback to win two national titles, he'll always be remembered by the fans.

Stetson Bennett's impressive college stats

The now-former Georgia quarterback ended the college season by breaking another school record. He now holds the most passing yards in a single season with 4,127, breaking Aaron Murray's record set in 2012.

He was the MVP for both national championship games won by Georgia. He was also part of the roster that lost the 2018 national championship game to Alabama in a walk-off touchdown. In 2022, he won the Burlsworth Award, given to the best walk-on college football player of the season.

He also holds conference accolades as he was named Second Team All-SEC in 2022 and won the MVP Award for the SEC Championship Game in 2022. Georgia beat LSU 50-30 in that game.

Throughout his entire career with the Bulldogs, the quarterback threw for 8,428 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. He became a starter in 2021 following JT Daniels' injury against the UAB Blazers and never looked back.

Though he'll likely start off low in the NFL, he'll always be remembered as one of the most accomplished college players in NCAA history.

