Is Stetson Bennett junior or senior? A breakdown of the Georgia Bulldogs QB's academic career

Stetson Bennett is the outgoing starting quarterback on the Georgia Bulldogs side -- the reigning back-to-back NCAA football champions. Bennett became a starter for the Bulldogs last season and has taken the side to new heights in his tenure under center.

This comes a whole five years after he was brought into the team as a preferred walk-on, making his story even more thrilling. Bennett dug through the trenches and went from unrecruited high schooler to NCAA MVP.

Many questions will be asked after the Bulldogs' empathic win over the TCU Horned Frogs, with most of their team eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft.

One player that won't be coming back is Bennett, as the University of Georgia Senior will be graduating at the end of this academic year. As such, his window for college eligibility has been slammed shut, with the next step being the National Football League.

Will he get drafted in the first round? Will he even get drafted? What lies in store for the NCAA football icon? We will find out in a couple of months. However, here we will focus more on the Bulldogs QB's academic career.

Stetson Bennett's Academic Career

Stetson Bennett is currently majoring in learning design and technology at the University of Georgia. Bennett is combining his college studies with a College Hall of Fame footballing career.

He enrolled at the University of Georgia in 2017 without a scholarship but rather as a preferred walk-on to begin his college career. However, he did not fancy sitting around and waiting for a lucky break. He left Georgia in 2018 to play JUCO for Jones College in Mississippi, where he led the team to a 10-2 record.

His performances caught the eye of the Bulldogs' coaching staff, who finally recommended that Bennett be offered a scholarship.

Following this development, Bennett joined the Bulldogs for the 2019 season. He hardly played that season, but at least he saw the pitch several times. The next season saw him take on more responsibility for the team, even though he remained a backup. However, it was in Bennett's third season at Georgia that he showed his class.

The third-year QB led the Bulldogs to a chip with superb numbers across all boards. He ran it back in the 2022 NCAA tournament, and the Bulldogs were even more dominant. Bennett ended his college career on a high, rewriting the script and becoming an NCAA legend.

Is Stetson Bennett going to be a number one draft pick?

Despite Stetson Bennett's remarkable performances in college, it is highly unlikely that he will get selected high in the 2023 NFL Draft.

First and most obviously, it's his age. The Georgia Bulldogs QB is 25 years old at the time of writing. Other top-tier college QBs are closer to the age of 20. It is difficult to envisage a rebuilding franchise picking Bennett on the wrong side of 20 to lead their franchise to the promised land.

Then there's the issue of competition. The NFL is an ultra-competitive league where fine margins matter. It isn't college football where there are only a handful of contenders each year.

At Georgia, Stetson Bennett was surrounded by elite receiving threats and the greatest defense in college football history.

Despite the above concerns, Stetson Bennett has shown the world the travails of counting him out. As such, we are looking forward to the soon-to-be University of Georgia design and technology graduate. Who said you couldn't learn on the job?

