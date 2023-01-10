Does Stetson Bennett's brother, Luke Bennett, play football? Talent runs in the Family

Luke Bennett is the younger brother of one of the most popular and accomplished college football players in the country, Stetson Bennett.

Luke's older brother Stetson just won back-to-back NCAA football tournaments with the Georgia Bulldogs, and he might have improved his draft stock in the process. Stetson's success came. Although he was hardly ever recruited coming out of high school, that didn't stop him from winning the starting job at Athens.

Meanwhile, Luke's story is turning out to be similar to be brother's, as the young wideout signed with UGA as a preferred walk-on in 2022. With a couple of Georgia Bulldogs players declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, Luke Bennett could make the Georgia team just like his brother.

Alison Mastrangelo @AlisonWSB #CFBPlayoff A beautiful moment between Stetson Bennett and his brother Luke. The Stetson brothers get to win a national championship together . What a story. What a game . #godawgs A beautiful moment between Stetson Bennett and his brother Luke. The Stetson brothers get to win a national championship together . What a story. What a game . #godawgs #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/Mgfwy67jea

Does Luke Bennett play football?

Yes, Luke Bennett plays American football, the wide receiver position, and a kick returner on special teams.

Bennett started his amateur football career as a wide receiver on the Pierce County (Georgia) High School team. He had a stat line of 33 catches for 638 yards and eight touchdowns for the Bears, including nine catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns as a senior in 2021. Those aren't elite stats by any metric, so it doesn't come as a surprise that he wasn't recruited from high school.

However, thanks to familial connections with the starting quarterback at the Bulldogs, older brother Stetson Bennett, Luke got a look. He was offered a preferred walk-on spot by the University of Georgia, giving him a fighting shot at making the team.

Luke Bennett has a decent build for a speedy wide receiver, measuring 5' 11" and weighing 175 pounds, and he's known to run a 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds.

Stetson Bennett family tree

Stetson Bennett is undoubtedly the most popular member of the Bennett family, with the Georgia Bulldogs QB earning nationwide plaudits.

Stetson started his college career in a similar situation to his brother Luke. He was an unheralded prospect coming out of high school before walking on at Georgia in 2017. Frustrated by the lack of opportunities to play for the Bulldogs, Stetson left the programme to enroll at Jones County (Mississippi) Junior College to prove his worth.

He was solid at JUCO in the 2018 football season, so much so that the Bulldogs offered him a scholarship to re-enroll in their programme for the 2019 college season. The older Bennett took it from there, and he's about to leave Georgia as one of their greatest players and a back-to-back NCAA champ.

The Bennett family tree is filled with football-oriented members, as the sport of choice is crystal clear for the household. Stetson and Luke's grandfather was Buddy Bennett, a quarterback for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the late 1950s.

Their granddad later became a coach at college level, further imbibing the spirit of footballing excellence in his progeny. Then there's Stetson and Luke Bennett's father, Stetson Bennett III, who also played some football for his high school and college teams back in the day.

Stetson Bennett III and his wife, Denise, always encouraged their sons to follow their dreams. Thankfully, those dreams are becoming a reality. So, that's right, talent does run in the Bennett family.

