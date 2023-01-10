Is Stetson Bennett the GOAT college football QB?

What a story Stetson Bennett has written for himself! After starring in a record-breaking 65-7 win for the Georgia Bulldogs against the TCU Horned Frogs. He has won back-to-back national college football championships with the Bulldogs. He even got a curtain call during the game as he bowed out on a high.

That begs the question if he has now become the best ever college football quarterback at college level. He has become only the fourth-ever quarterback to repeat as a champion. He follows Tommy Frazier of Nebraska in 1994 and 1995 and A.J. McCarron with Alabama in 2012 and 2013. Matt Leinart also achieved the feat with USC in 2003 and 2004, but the second title was later vacated.

Let's compare him with the other two quarterbacks who have achieved this feat. A.J. McCarron achieved this a decade back with Alabama. In 2012, he was named the Offensive MVP of the championship game as they won 21-0 against the LSU Tigers. However, in a 42-14 win against Notre Dame in 2013, the offensive MVP award went to running back Eddie Lacy.

Tommie Frazier, on the other hand, achieved this feat in 1994 and 1995 when Nebraska finished first in the rankings and participated in back-to-back Orange Bowl games. Frazier was named the MVP in each of these games.

Now, there will be those that would point out that Stetson Bennett has never won the Heisman Trophy. However, in the NFL, we designate Tom Brady the GOAT because of his seven Super Bowl championships, despite him having won fewer MVP awards than Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers. Additionally, Bennett is a finalist for this year's Heisman Trophy.

Based on that metric, we could say that Stetson Bennett is the GOAT amongst college football quarterbacks. Not only has he won back-to-back CFP Championships but he has been the MVP in each playoff game in those winning seasons: both the semi-finals and the final.

Graham Coffey @DawgOutWest Stetson Bennett played in 2 CFP Semifinals and 2 CFP National Championships. He was the MVP of all 4 games Stetson Bennett played in 2 CFP Semifinals and 2 CFP National Championships. He was the MVP of all 4 games

Does Stetson Bennett now become the greatest Georgia Bulldog of all time as well?

If we were to ask about the greatest player in Georgia Bulldogs history, many would say Herschel Walker. The running back brought back the national title for the first time in four decades when he won them the national title in 1980.

Kevin Procter @KProcterTN With two national championships is it fair to say Stetson Bennett had at least as much impact on Georgia as a college player as Herschel Walker? #UGA With two national championships is it fair to say Stetson Bennett had at least as much impact on Georgia as a college player as Herschel Walker? #UGA

Since then, they had not won the national title again until Stetson Bennett came along. He has now won back-to-back titles for the first time in their history, eclipsing even Herschel Walker's record with Georgia. There is a fair case to be made to call him the greatest Bulldog in history too.

