Fans roast TCU for losing in blowout fashion to Georgia in National Championship game

It was a historic appearance for the TCU Horned Frogs against the Georgia Bulldogs. However, appearing in their first CFP Championship game, they were overwhelmed by the reigning champions. It finished in a blowout loss as Georgia ran rampant and defeated TCU 65-7.

As good as Georgia were, TCU were shambolic. They were 13 points underdogs going into this game but were still the third-seed. It should never have finished this badly. But from the very first snap, their defense could not hold back any play with the Bulldogs picking up first down on will. Except a single rushing touchdown in the first quarter by the Horned Frogs, they did not score anything either. The Bulldogs had 401 more yards of net offense and it was as bad as it could have got for the Horned Frogs.

Fans who expected to tune in and see a close game were left sorely disappointed. They took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Bushelsandbarrels @bushelsnbarrels I can’t wait until CFB has more than a 4 team playoff. That way teams like TCU can choke in the second round, not the freaking championship game. What a waste of time this evening. I can’t wait until CFB has more than a 4 team playoff. That way teams like TCU can choke in the second round, not the freaking championship game. What a waste of time this evening.

“Jus” @Jus_DoIt TCU better be ranked 100th to start next season TCU better be ranked 100th to start next season 😂

VMP✨ @veronicamariam_ TCU got dawg walked TCU got dawg walked 😂

Jeff @JeffRoswick @redwardsradio TCU covered like putting on an umbrella hat in the middle of a hurricane. @redwardsradio TCU covered like putting on an umbrella hat in the middle of a hurricane.

John Sostak @johnsostak I’ve watched Harlem Globetrotters vs Washington Generals games that are less fake than this so-called “National Championship” between Georgia and TCU. I’ve watched Harlem Globetrotters vs Washington Generals games that are less fake than this so-called “National Championship” between Georgia and TCU.

ceez @07Ceniceros What an embarrassment TCU What an embarrassment TCU

King ♕ @KingMcGrath3 TCU has whined for years about deserving to be in the CFP. I never want to hear it again, they got their shot & literally put up the worst game in College Football History. TCU has whined for years about deserving to be in the CFP. I never want to hear it again, they got their shot & literally put up the worst game in College Football History.

Christian gorham @Christiangorha7 Tcu got freaking destroyed no match 65-7 lost by 59 points that sets a record Tcu got freaking destroyed no match 65-7 lost by 59 points that sets a record 🏈

Sante @I_am_Syn_City TCU really had no business in that game TCU really had no business in that game😭😭

What does the future hold for TCU and Georgia?

The horrible loss will be painful for a long time down in Texas, whereas they will ring the bell in Athens till the cows come home. The future suddenly looks very different for both teams.

TCU now returns to the Big 12 conference. They had a phenomenal record this season, but had a losing record the previous season. The Horned Frogs did not win their conference championships either, losing to the Kansas City Wildcats. The Oklahoma Sooners are the strongest team in the conference with the highest name recognition and pedigree. With morale down from this ferocious beatdown, getting back to the top will be harder for them.

The outlook is completely different from Georgia. The Bulldogs not only won the national championship by the biggest margin, they repeated as champions. They have a young team and have a program next year where they will be favorites in most games. They will be motivated not only by this game but also from going for a three-peat of championships: something that has never been done since before World War II. If they achieve that, they will be noted as the greatest team of the modern era in college football.

It looks like the teams may be going in different directions now after this lopsided game. Many would have expected that even before the game started. However, nobody possibly could have surmised the margin of victory here.

Poll : 0 votes