Fans can't get over Nick Saban's reaction to Dave Pollack's jibe at Alabama

Nick Saban sat in the broadcast booth against during the CFP Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs at the SoFi Stadium. However, as the Alabama football coach, he would rather have been coaching his players in the championship game. Instead, it was their rivals Georgia gracing the field and it could not have been easy for him. It would have been even harder for him to stomach that they were leading 38-7 at halftime and looked set to repeat as national champions.
Dave Pollack chose to stick in the knife further, perhaps unintentionally, when he mentioned that the Georgia Bulldogs have taken hold of college football in the last couple of seasons. He also mentioned that they are a young team and could look to dominate in the future as well. Nick Saban looked downcast as it was not something he wanted to hear at the Alabama coach.
The internet also had a field day reacting to his reaction. Here are just a few samplers.
Can Nick Saban prove Dave Pollack wrong next season?
Nick Saban is not one to let such an insult lying down. Next season, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be one of the favorites to become CFP Champions once more. After all, he is the most successful coach in CFP Championship history. He has appeared in 6 games, winning three and losing three.
However, Dave Pollack has a point that Georgia are now the dominant team in college football. They will be repeating as national champions in college football for the first time in CFP Championship history. This comes after they stopped Alabama from repeating last season by defeating them in the championship game. If the Bulldogs achieve a three-peat run next season, it will be truly historic and something Nick Saban will be desperate to stop. After all, Kirby Smart, the current Georgia head coach, is his protege and he would not want to be eclipsed.
The Georgia Bulldogs are not slated to face the strongest opposition next season, with all due respect to their opponents, with Tennessee perhaps expected to be their strongest opposition. Dave Pollack's prediction of them being the best college football team could therefore be further reinforced in the next season. TCU could not stop them this year and neither could Alabama last year. However, if anyone can outwit them, it will be the wily old fox of Nick Saban.