Stetson Bennett draft projection: Will the Georgia Bulldogs QB make it to the NFL?

Stetson Bennett is a quarterback who plays for the Georgia Bulldogs and is in his final year of college eligibility. Bennett has stayed for the entire four-year college period, and that seems to have worked wonders for his development.

Bennett entered his second season starting at the Bulldogs with a point to prove, and it's fair to say that he has done it. He led the Bulldogs to a win against LSU in the SEC Championship Game. Now that's out of the way, the next step in Bennett's NFL dream is to declare for the 2023 draft, in which he will look for a home at the pro level.

According to most draft projection sources and media outlets, Stetson Bennett is projected to be a late-round pick. Most have him going in the fifth round or slightly below.

Bennett is undoubtedly a polished amateur player who has had at least two years of success at the highest levels of college football. However, it's rare to see 25-year-old 5-11 quarterbacks being taken early in the NFL Draft. His age and height are two of the Bulldogs' QB's most significant draft flaws, though not by his design.

However, Bennett has some things in his arsenal that might help his draft prospects. He has a rocket of an arm, with the NFL hopeful constantly drawing comparisons to Josh Allen in that department. Then there's his passing ability, which has bailed Georgia out of multiple sticky situations.

Aside from his passing, Stetson Bennett is one of the most competent QBs in his draft class. He shows high levels of analysis and gets the job done.

Will Stetson Bennett feature in the NFL?

Yes, Stetson Bennett will likely make it to the NFL and play a part in a franchise eventually. He might not be a starter immediately, but he will likely get his chance.

Bennett will join the NFL in 2023 via being drafted in the later rounds or potentially as an undrafted free agent. He's simply way too polished to end his football career at the college level.

Stetson Bennett's 2022 season stats

Bennett has given an excellent account of himself in what is most certainly his last year of college football. What better way to shut down your doubters than by leading your team to an SEC Championship? He also did this by putting up solid stats by the wayside.

Bennett has recorded 3,151 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season.

