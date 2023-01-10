Where is the NFL Draft 2023? Date, Location, Time and top 10 prospects for the pro football event

The NFL Draft remains one of the most thrilling sporting events, with 32 clubs full of optimism and promise.

The event was held in New York City for many years, mainly at Radio City Music Hall. However, the spectacle has recently been held in several cities, with the most recent one taking place in Las Vegas.

On May 22, 2019, the association selected Kansas City as the 2023 venue. The annual event will be the same this year as it will be held in Missouri. The draft will take place in Missouri for the first time this April.

Mizzou For The Win @MizzouForTheWin



Glad to have Robinson back as he hones his craft and bolsters his NFL draft prospects. Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson set to return in 2023 - Rock M Nation.Glad to have Robinson back as he hones his craft and bolsters his NFL draft prospects. rockmnation.com/missouri-tiger… Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson set to return in 2023 - Rock M Nation.Glad to have Robinson back as he hones his craft and bolsters his NFL draft prospects. rockmnation.com/missouri-tiger…

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place over three days, from April 27 to April 29.

After defeating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 to win the regular season, the Houston Texans could not secure the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears will get the first pick in the draft as they lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the season finale.

How to determine NFL draft picks?

The sequence of the NFL draft can be determined precisely, similar to most drafting procedures in other sports. The franchises are listed in reverse order to how they finished in their last concluded campaign (the team with the worst record gets the No. 1 selection).

WISH-TV @WISH_TV The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the 2023 National Football League Draft, which is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the 2023 National Football League Draft, which is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Teams that didn't advance to the playoffs in the last concluded season will gain selections between 1 and 18. Then, postseason teams start to select from picks 19 to 32. The tiebreaker rules are used to determine the final sequence.

Top prospects to look out for in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Bryce Young, a quarterback for Alabama and the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, has thus far announced himself for the draft. C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, another highly-rated QB candidate, has yet to declare for the NFL.

There's something exciting about this year's set of prospect pools. Clubs will have a good proportion of sporty geniuses on defense, whether it be a defensive corner like Kelee Ringo or a pass rusher like Will Anderson. The finest college football talents prepared for the NFL will provide much more to be excited about.

Here are our picks for the top 10 prospects in the upcoming draft:

#1 - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

#2 - Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

#3 - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

#4 - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

#5 - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

#6 - Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

#7 - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

#8 - Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

#9 - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

#10 - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Poll : 0 votes