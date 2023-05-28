Alabama football Coaching Staff 2023: Who is coaching the Crimson Tide in 2023?

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been one of the biggest dynasties in college football history. They have become a staple of winning with six national championships since 2009 and are in a strong SEC.

They have a very interesting schedule and their coaching staff is going to have to prepare them weekly for the opposition.

We know a lot of the players for every week, but who will be patrolling the sidelines for the 2023 college football season in Tuscaloosa? We dive into all of the coaches for the Alabama Crimson Tide to see if they are going to be able to bring another national championship home this season.

Nick Saban's coaching record and college career

Nick Saban

Nick Saban has been the head coach of the program since the 2007 season. He has been incredibly successful with six national championships as the head coach and creating a dynastic program. Saban also has netted himself a solid salary for his services.

Saban has a career record of 280-69-1 but has been even better with the Crimson Tide as they are 189-27 (109-18) throughout his tenure with the program. That also includes 16 Bowl Game victories since joining Alabama. He was the head coach of Toledo in 1990, Michigan State from 1995-1999, and LSU from 2000-2004.

Alabama offensive coordinator and assistants

Tommy Rees during his playing days

The offensive coordinator for Alabama is Tommy Rees. He also serves as the quarterbacks coach and coached for his alma mater, Notre Dame, since 2017 before taking this job in February.

The assistants on the offensive side of the ball are Homon Wiggins (assistant head coach of offense and wide receivers coach), Joe Cox (tight ends coach), Robert Gillespie (running backs coach), and Eric Wolford (offensive line coach).

Defensive coordinator and assistants

Kevin Steele with Nick Saban in a picture from 2017

Kevin Steele is the defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide as well as serving as the outside linebackers coach this year. He has an extensive coaching career as he has been coaching since the 1980 season.

However, he has been a head coach before, but with a putrid 9-37 record, he may not be the top choice to take over a program.

His assistant coaches on the defensive side of the ball are Freddie Roach (defensive line coach), Travaris Robinson (cornerbacks coach), and Robert Bala (inside linebackers coach).

Special teams coordinator

Coleman Hutzler is the special teams coordinator as well as the outside linebackers coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is his second season with the Crimson Tide. He was with Ole Miss in this position before taking this job.

The Rebels finished second in the SEC in punt returns and third in punt return defense under Hutzler in 2021. They also were fifth in field goal percentage, which could get dicey in the collegiate ranks.

