Alabama football players in Super Bowl LIX ft. DeVonta Smith and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be well represented in Super Bowl LIX. Alabama will have four players in the NFL title game, including former Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

However, Crimson Tide fans might be pulling for the Philadelphia Eagles as they face the Kansas City Chiefs, since all four players in the game will be wearing a green jersey on Sunday. Notably, although Jalen Hurts played three years at Tuscaloosa, he finished his college career at Oklahoma, and he is considered part of the Sooners tally.

Alabama will fall just short of tying their all-time record for players in a Super Bowl, established in the 1982 and 1984 editions of the big game. In each of those years, the Crimson Tide had five players representing the school.

These are the five former Crimson Tide players that will suit up on Sunday in New Orleans.

Alabama players in Super Bowl LIX

DeVonta Smith has already won a Heisman and a college football national title. - Source: Imagn

#1. Landon Dickerson, G, Philadelphia Eagles

After starting parts of three injury-riddled seasons at Florida State, Landon Dickerson transferred to Tuscaloosa as a redshirt junior before the 2019 season. He initially started at right guard, but after four games, he was moved to center, where he was a unanimous All-American and received the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center.

He was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Dickerson is now considered one of the top guards in the NFL. Last March, he became the highest-paid guard in NFL history after signing a four-year $84 million contract extension with the Eagles.

Despite suffering an injury in the NFC Championship Game, the guard has been a full participant in practice and is expected to play Sunday.

#2. Eli Ricks, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

Another transfer who joined Alabama. Eli Ricks began his college career at LSU, where he played for two years before transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2022 season. He stayed at Tuscaloosa for just one year before entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

After going undrafted, Ricks signed with the Eagles and has played in Philadelphia for the last two seasons. In 2024, he saw limited action, collecting only two tackles.

#3. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith had some of the most memorable moments for Alabama wide receivers. As a freshman in 2017, Smith’s only catch in the CFP Championship Game was a walk-off 41-yard touchdown in overtime. Smith capped off a strong college career with a Heisman Award after catching 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Smith was the tenth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has established himself as a strong complement to AJ Brown on the outside. While his numbers in 2024 weren’t spectacular (68 receptions, 833 yards, eight touchdowns), some of it has to do with the Eagles’ run-heavy scheme.

Smith is aiming to become the fifth player in NFL history, and the first receiver to win a Heisman, a college football national title and a Super Bowl. Charles Woodson was the last player to achieve this feat.

#4. Tyler Steen, OL, Philadelphia Eagles

Tyler Steen played his first four seasons of college football at Vanderbilt before transferring to Alabama to close out his college career, where he was named second-team All-SEC after starting all 13 games for the Tide in 2022.

Steen was a third-round draft choice for the Philadelphia Eagles. Although he’s been in and out of the starting lineup, he has been a consistent contributor to one of the NFL’s best offensive lines.

