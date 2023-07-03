Alabama football recruiting: Listing the top 5 commits for the 2024 class who recently joined Nick Saban's Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide currently ranks 28th in the 2024 recruitment cycle. However, the program has been able to land the commitment of some top prospects in the recruiting class.

Nick Saban’s team has been one of the most dominant forces in college football over the past decade, and they wish to continue the streak. The program puts up extraordinary efforts to bring the best high school prospect to Tuscaloosa every year.

Alabama has consistently ranked high in recruiting over the last couple of years, and 2024 won't be different. Despite the program's slow start when compared to the likes of Georgia, the Crimson Tide is still expected to rank high later in this cycle.

Here are the top 5 commitments the Crimson Tide has landed for the 2024 recruitment cycle:

#5 Cayden Jones

Cayden Jones is set to join the Crimson Tide's rich linebacker room when he enrolls at the university in 2024. The four-star prospect committed to the Crimson Tide in April 2023, a week after his official visit to Tuscaloosa.

The Christ School (Arden, North Carolina) player demonstrates a remarkable level of energy and consistently exhibits aggressive play by swiftly penetrating the backfield.

#4 Jeremiah Beaman

The Crimson Tide landed the commitment of Jeremiah Beaman in May 2023. The All-American defensive lineman is ranked No. 9 in his position for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

The four-star prospect from A.H. Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, made his official visit to Tuscaloosa in June. He is definitely a great addition to the Crimson Tide defensive line.

#3 Perry Thompson

Perry Thompson wasted no time in committing to the Crimson Tide. The Foley, Alabama native received an offer in June 2022 and made his pledge the same month.

The wide receiver caught the eye of Nick Saban's team after recording 53 receptions for 661 yards and five touchdowns in his sophomore season. Thompson is considered a top prospect for the program's future offense.

#2 Jaylen Mbakwe

Jaylen Mbakwe has made his commitment to the Crimson Tide since July 2022, becoming the third member of the program's 2024 class. However, the Clay-Chalkville High School (Pinson, Alabama) cornerback only made his official visit to the Plains last month.

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Mbakwe holds the position of the 20th-best player overall in the nation, as well as the second-best cornerback. The five-star prospect is undoubtedly a great addition to the Crimson Tide's secondary.

#1 Julian Sayin

Without a doubt, Julian Sayin boasts as the top commitment Alabama has landed so far in the 2024 class and might not lose that spot. The quarterback is ranked No. 2 in his position in the recruiting class, behind only the top prospect, Dylan Raiola.

The Carlsbad native has thrown for an impressive 5052 passing yards and 59 touchdowns in the last two seasons playing for Carlsbad High School. The Crimson Tide will hope he keeps the superb form in his senior season in high school football.

