The Alabama Crimson Tide seem like a shadow of their former selves this season. They suffered a damaging home loss in Tuscaloosa to the Texas Longhorns, followed by an unconvincing win against the South Florida Bulls.

The last time that Alabama was not ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll was September 27, 2015, after a loss to Mississippi. The Crimson Tide went on to win the national championship that year, a repeat is looking unlikely this time round.

The Alabama streak of being ranked in the AP's top 10 was broken at 128 which is the second longest streak in college football after Miami managed 137 between 1985 and 1993.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

On an episode of "The Next Round," offensive lineman Tyler Booker revealed that the players held a players-only meeting after the dismal start to the season.

“Everybody got stuff off their chest,” Booker said. “I think everybody is on the same page now. It’s unfortunate it took a loss at Bryant-Denny and a sub-par game at Tampa for that to happen., but I feel like we’re all on the same page now. I wouldn’t say there was any fractions. We need to put an emphasis on togetherness.”

Expand Tweet

The Alabama QB problem persists

The game against the Bulls uncovered a problem that has been simmering for a long time. After being noncommital to the starting QB question all summer, Nick Saban has tinkered since the season began.

Jalen Milroe started the season but after a dismal game against the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa, he was replaced by Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner.

Tyler Buchner struggled against South Florida forcing Alabama into a change with Ty Simpson finishing the game. Buchner went 5-for-14 with a 35.7% pass completion rate for 34 yards and 11 rushed yards. Simpson went 5-for-9 for 73 yards.

After a touchdown drive by the Crimson Tide, benched QB Jalen Milore was seen celebrating with Ty Simpson perhaps hinting that the squad was really united no matter who started as QB1.

Nick Saban addressed the quarterback issue facing Alabama after the game.

"I know you're going to ask about the quarterbacks," Saban said. "We're going to evaluate the quarterbacks that played today and evaluate Jalen Milroe in terms of how he played and decide this week who gives us the best opportunity to be successful as an offensive team. And that's the way we'll go."

It's almost unthinkable but there's a possibility that the Crimson Tide could drop out of the rankings altogether and become a football laughing stock.