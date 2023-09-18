"Sucks": $3,200,000 worth Olivia Dunne makes her opinion on Alabama heard loud and clear 

Alabama got back to winning ways Saturday, beating South Florida 17-3 to register its first win of the 2023 season. The opening-day loss to Texas left the Crimson Tide in a vastly unfamiliar position: Becoming the butt of sports jokes.

This is possibly the first time that detractors have taken shots at the Crimson Tide in 16 years and meant it. Many pundits and fans feel as if the dynasty has come to an end and that Nick Saban's team has nothing to offer this season.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has an On3 NIL valuation worth $3.2 million, was recently featured on Sports Illustrated's Instagram page in a word association game. It involved Dunne giving one-word answers to different words.

Dunne was asked about "Baton Rouge," to which she replied "Hot." However, the athlete had a stunning answer when the word "Alabama" cropped up.

"Sucks," Dunne said.

The social media sensation had answers to other questions, including Fall for "Football" and Sports for "Livvy Dunne."

What has Olivia Dunne been up to?

Apart from trolling Alabama football, Olivia Dunne has had a busy summer. First, she appeared in a viral video promoting the ManningCast's audition alongside NFL icon Tom Brady.

She has also appeared on the Sports Illustrated magazine cover alongside LSU athlete Angel Reese, showcasing the strides made by women in the Name, Image and Likeness era.

The LSU gymnast has become the most searched-for female athlete in America under 25. As a result, she has had to switch to online classes for her security.

In an interview with Elle, she detailed the security precautions she has undertaken and why she has taken them.

“There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible,” Dunne explained. “I don’t want people to know my daily schedule and where I am.”

Is the Alabama legacy dead?

The AP preseason poll was the first warning that Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide was not being taken too seriously, ranked No. 4 behind the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 34-24 loss against the Texas Longhorns did more damage to the Crimson Tide brand, with Nick Saban's team now seen as a scalp to be won by other schools.

College football analyst Rece Davis appeared on "The Paul Finebaum Show" and summarized the situation facing Alabama:

"This dynasty has run on longer, far longer and more consistently than any other in the history of the sport. It's not going to last forever, and when you say that they are not the dominant program in the sport right now, it doesn't mean that they aren't a great program, they still are.

"The difference is that right now they look like a top-12 type team instead of a top two, and that for them is a big difference and something to aspire to."

It's still only Week 3, and championships aren't won this early in the season, but they can certainly be lost. The whole college football fraternity is watching how Alabama responds to the unfamiliar position that it currently occupies.